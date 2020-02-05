Intel : Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption

On a conference call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said Qualcomm expects "significant uncertainty around the impact from the coronavirus on handset demand and supply chain."

Shares fell 3.3% in after-hours trade.

The San Diego-based chip supplier forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry is easing.

Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of "modem" chips that connect mobile phones and other devices to wireless data networks.

By Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil