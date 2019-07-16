Intel® RealSense™ technology is fundamentally reshaping the future of technology, enabling truly 'smart' devices that can see, understand, interact with and learn from their environments. By equipping devices with the ability to perceive and understand the world around them, Intel RealSense technology is expanding our ability to collect, store and analyze data, and contributing to the exciting new frontiers of computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence - fields that hold the potential to make our world safer, more productive and more immersive.

These long-awaited and still largely undefined markets have the power to help us perform both highly complex processes and everyday activities, whether collision avoidance in automobiles and drones, or completion of household chores.

Intel RealSense Coded Light Depth Camera

Intel is expanding the Intel® RealSense™ product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305, the latest addition to the depth camera family.

The SR305 is a coded light, standalone camera that provides a low-cost depth solution that is ideal for getting started with depth technology. This indoor short-range depth camera has a streamlined form factor and onboard compute through its integrated RealSense vision processor.

Development and programming are supported by the same open source Intel RealSense SDK 2.0 used by all Intel RealSense products, so applications developed on the SR305 can easily be ported to other cameras in the family. The SR305 can be used for applications such as face analytics and tracking, scanning and mapping, scene segmentation, hand and finger tracking, and augmented reality.

The Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305 is offered at $79 and is available now. Visit www.intelrealsense.com for information and to place your order.

Intel Corporation expands the Intel RealSense product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305. Intel announced the latest addition to its coded light depth family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

