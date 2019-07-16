Log in
Intel : RealSense

07/16/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Intel® RealSense™ technology is fundamentally reshaping the future of technology, enabling truly 'smart' devices that can see, understand, interact with and learn from their environments. By equipping devices with the ability to perceive and understand the world around them, Intel RealSense technology is expanding our ability to collect, store and analyze data, and contributing to the exciting new frontiers of computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence - fields that hold the potential to make our world safer, more productive and more immersive.

These long-awaited and still largely undefined markets have the power to help us perform both highly complex processes and everyday activities, whether collision avoidance in automobiles and drones, or completion of household chores.

Intel RealSense SR305

Intel RealSense Coded Light Depth Camera

Intel is expanding the Intel® RealSense™ product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305, the latest addition to the depth camera family.

The SR305 is a coded light, standalone camera that provides a low-cost depth solution that is ideal for getting started with depth technology. This indoor short-range depth camera has a streamlined form factor and onboard compute through its integrated RealSense vision processor.

Development and programming are supported by the same open source Intel RealSense SDK 2.0 used by all Intel RealSense products, so applications developed on the SR305 can easily be ported to other cameras in the family. The SR305 can be used for applications such as face analytics and tracking, scanning and mapping, scene segmentation, hand and finger tracking, and augmented reality.

The Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305 is offered at $79 and is available now. Visit www.intelrealsense.com for information and to place your order.

  • Intel Corporation expands the Intel RealSense product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305. Intel announced the latest addition to its coded light depth family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Download all images (ZIP, 79 MB) RealSense News

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 15:39:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 508 M
EBIT 2019 21 744 M
Net income 2019 18 549 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,56  $
Last Close Price 50,12  $
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION6.37%217 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 941
BROADCOM INC13.39%109 892
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.21%109 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.30%101 265
QUALCOMM31.61%89 609
