Intel : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 04/23/2020 | 04:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Intel Corporation 2200 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054-1549 News Release Intel Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results News Summary: First-quarter revenue was $19.8 billion, up 23% year-over-year (YoY). Data-centric revenue* grew 34 percent and PC-centric revenue grew 14 percent YoY.

revenue was $19.8 billion, up 23% year-over-year (YoY). Data-centric revenue* grew 34 percent and PC-centric revenue grew 14 percent YoY. First-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $1.31, up 51 percent YoY; non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 was up 63 percent.

GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $1.31, up 51 percent YoY; non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 was up 63 percent. Generated $6.2 billion cash from operations and $2.9 billion of free cash flow while strengthening liquidity with $10.3 billion in new debt and suspension of share buybacks.

Expecting second-quarter revenue of $18.5 billion; GAAP EPS of $1.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.10; not providing full-year guidance given significant economic uncertainty. SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2020 -- Intel Corporation today reported first-quarter 2020 financial results. "Our first-quarter performance is a testament to our team's focus on safeguarding employees, supporting our supply chain partners and delivering for our customers during this unprecedented challenge," said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. "The role technology plays in the world is more essential now than it has ever been, and our opportunity to enrich lives and enable our customers' success has never been more vital. Guided by our cultural values, competitive advantages and financial strength, I am confident we will emerge from this situation an even stronger company." Q1 2020 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2020 Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2019 Revenue ($B) $19.8 $16.1 up 23% $19.8^ $16.1^ up 23% Gross Margin 60.6% 56.6% up 4.0 pts 62.1% 58.3% up 3.7 pts R&D and MG&A ($B) $4.8 $4.9 down 2% $4.8^ $4.9^ down 2% Operating Income ($B) $7.0 $4.2 up 69% $7.5 $4.5 up 67% Tax Rate 14.4% 12.6% up 1.8 pts 13.7% 12.5% up 1.2 pts Net Income ($B) $5.7 $4.0 up 42% $6.2 $4.0 up 54% Earnings Per Share $1.31 $0.87 up 51% $1.45 $0.89 up 63% In the first quarter, the company generated approximately $6.2 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.4 billion and used $4.2 billion to repurchase 71 million shares of stock. On March 24, 2020, Intel announced the suspension of share buybacks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dividend remains unchanged. Intel expects to reinstate share buybacks as circumstances warrant. Data-centric businesses include DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG and All Other ^ No adjustment on a non-GAAP basis Intel/Page 2 Business Unit Summary Key Business Unit Revenue and Trends Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 DCG $7.0 billion up 43% Internet of Things IOTG $883 million down 3% Data-centric Mobileye $254 million up 22% NSG $1.3 billion up 46% PSG $519 million up 7% up 34%* PC-centric CCG $9.8 billion up 14% In the first quarter, Intel achieved 34 percent data-centric revenue growth and 14 percent PC-centric revenue growth YoY. The company maintained essential factory operations with greater than 90 percent on-time delivery while supporting employees, customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a new Intel Pandemic Response Technology Initiative to combat the virus where we can uniquely make a difference with Intel technology, expertise, and resources. First-quarterdata-centric results were led by strength in the Data Center Group (DCG) with revenue up 43 percent YoY driven by broad strength including 53 percent YoY growth in cloud service provider revenue. Intel's memory business (NSG) and Mobileye both set new revenue records in the first quarter. Also, Intel introduced a broad, data- centric portfolio for 5G network infrastructure, including the new Intel Atom® P5900, a 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations; a next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration (code-named "Diamond Mesa"); and new 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. The PC-centric business (CCG) exceeded expectations, up 14 percent YoY in the first quarter on improved CPU supply and demand strength as consumers and businesses are relying on PCs for working and learning at home. Recently, Intel launched the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors, including a new processor delivering desktop-caliber performance that gamers and creators can take anywhere. Additional information regarding Intel's results can be found in the Q1'20 Earnings Presentation available at: www.intc.com/results.cfm. * Data-centric businesses include DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG and All Other Intel/Page 3 Business Outlook Intel's guidance for the second-quarter includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates. Reconciliations between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included below. Given the significant economic uncertainty, Intel is not providing full-year guidance. Q2 2020 GAAP Non-GAAP Approximately Approximately Revenue $18.5 billion $18.5 billion^ Operating margin 28% 30% Tax rate 13% 13%^ Earnings per share $1.04 $1.10 Intel's Business Outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after April 23, 2020. Actual results may differ materially from Intel's Business Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Earnings Webcast Intel will hold a public webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT today to discuss the results for its first quarter of 2020. The live public webcast can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at www.intc.com/results.cfm. The Q1'20 Earnings Presentation, webcast replay, and audio download will also be available on the site. Intel plans to report its earnings for the second quarter of 2020 on July 23, 2020 promptly after close of market, and related materials will be available at www.intc.com/results.cfm. A public webcast of Intel's earnings conference call will follow at 2:00 p.m. PDT at www.intc.com. Forward-Looking Statements Intel's Business Outlook and other statements in this release that refer to future plans and expectations, including future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and expected returns to stockholders such as dividends and stock buybacks, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "guidance," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions, including statements relating to total addressable market (TAM) or market opportunity, future products and technology and the expected availability and benefits of such products and technology, and anticipated trends in our businesses or the markets relevant to them, also identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, Intel disclaims any obligation to update these forward- looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Intel presently considers the following to be among the important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations. ^ No adjustment on a non-GAAP basis Intel/Page 4 The COVID-19 pandemic could materially adversely affect Intel's financial condition and results of operations. The pandemic has resulted in authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus. These measures have impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the business impacts from such measures and potential future measures. Restrictions on our access to or operation of our manufacturing facilities or on our support operations or workforce, or similar limitations for our vendors and suppliers, can impact our ability to meet customer demand and could have a material adverse effect on us. Similarly, current and future restrictions or disruptions of transportation, or disruptions in our customers' operations and supply chains, may adversely affect our results of operations. The pandemic has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty. It is likely that the current outbreak and continued spread of COVID-19 will cause an economic slowdown, and it is possible that it could cause a global recession. Given the significant economic uncertainty and volatility created by the pandemic, it is difficult to predict the nature and extent of impacts on demand for our products. The pandemic has led to increased disruption and volatility in capital markets and credit markets, which could adversely affect our liquidity and capital resources. A slowdown or recession can also result in adverse impacts such as increased credit and collectibility risks, adverse impacts on our suppliers, failures of counterparties, asset impairments, and declines in the value of our financial instruments. The spread of COVID-19 has caused us to modify our business practices. There is no certainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and illness and workforce disruptions could lead to unavailability of our key personnel and harm our ability to perform critical functions. The degree to which COVID-19 impacts our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and our Business Outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty. Our expectations are subject to change without warning and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our Business Outlook. The impact of COVID-19 can also exacerbate other risks discussed in this section. See Intel's most recent SEC filings for a detailed description of the risks related to the pandemic. Developments related to COVID-19 have been rapidly changing, and additional impacts and risks may arise that we are not aware of or able to appropriately respond to currently.

COVID-19 pandemic could materially adversely affect Intel's financial condition and results of operations. The pandemic has resulted in authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus. These measures have impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the business impacts from such measures and potential future measures. Restrictions on our access to or operation of our manufacturing facilities or on our support operations or workforce, or similar limitations for our vendors and suppliers, can impact our ability to meet customer demand and could have a material adverse effect on us. Similarly, current and future restrictions or disruptions of transportation, or disruptions in our customers' operations and supply chains, may adversely affect our results of operations. The pandemic has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty. It is likely that the current outbreak and continued spread of COVID-19 will cause an economic slowdown, and it is possible that it could cause a global recession. Given the significant economic uncertainty and volatility created by the pandemic, it is difficult to predict the nature and extent of impacts on demand for our products. The pandemic has led to increased disruption and volatility in capital markets and credit markets, which could adversely affect our liquidity and capital resources. A slowdown or recession can also result in adverse impacts such as increased credit and collectibility risks, adverse impacts on our suppliers, failures of counterparties, asset impairments, and declines in the value of our financial instruments. The spread of COVID-19 has caused us to modify our business practices. There is no certainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and illness and workforce disruptions could lead to unavailability of our key personnel and harm our ability to perform critical functions. The degree to which COVID-19 impacts our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and our Business Outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty. Our expectations are subject to change without warning and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our Business Outlook. The impact of COVID-19 can also exacerbate other risks discussed in this section. See Intel's most recent SEC filings for a detailed description of the risks related to the pandemic. Developments related to COVID-19 have been rapidly changing, and additional impacts and risks may arise that we are not aware of or able to appropriately respond to currently. Demand for Intel's products is highly variable and can differ from expectations due to factors including changes in business and economic conditions; customer confidence or income levels, and the levels of customer capital spending; the introduction, availability and market acceptance of Intel's products, products used together with Intel products, and competitors' products; competitive and pricing pressures, including actions taken by competitors; supply constraints and other disruptions affecting customers; changes in customer order patterns including order cancellations; changes in customer needs and emerging technology trends; and changes in the level of inventory and computing capacity at customers.

Intel's results can vary significantly from expectations based on capacity utilization; variations in inventory valuation, including variations related to the timing of qualifying products for sale; changes in revenue levels; segment product mix; the timing and execution of the manufacturing ramp and associated costs; excess or obsolete inventory; changes in unit costs; defects or disruptions in the supply of materials or resources; and product manufacturing quality/yields. Variations in results can also be caused by the timing of Intel product introductions and related expenses, including marketing programs, and Intel's ability to respond quickly to technological developments and to introduce new products or incorporate new features into existing products, as well as decisions to exit product lines or businesses, which can result in restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Intel's results can be affected by adverse economic, social, political and physical/infrastructure conditions in countries where Intel, its customers or its suppliers operate, including recession or slowing growth, military conflict and other security risks, natural disasters, infrastructure disruptions, health concerns (including the COVID-19 pandemic), fluctuations in currency exchange rates, sanctions and tariffs, political disputes, and continuing uncertainty regarding social, political, immigration, and tax and trade policies in the U.S. and abroad, including the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union. Results can also be affected by the formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations, which can be changed without prior notice. Intel/Page 5 Intel operates in highly competitive industries and its operations have high costs that are either fixed or difficult to reduce in the short term. In addition, in connection with our strategic transformation to a data- centric company, we have entered new areas and introduced adjacent products, where we face new sources of competition and uncertain market demand or acceptance of our products, and these new areas and products do not always grow as projected.

The amount, timing and execution of Intel's stock repurchase program fluctuate based on Intel's priorities for the use of cash for other purposes-such as investing in our business, including operational and capital spending, acquisitions, and returning cash to our stockholders as dividend payments-and because of changes in cash flows, tax laws and other laws, or the market price of our common stock.

purposes-such as investing in our business, including operational and capital spending, acquisitions, and returning cash to our stockholders as dividend payments-and because of changes in cash flows, tax laws and other laws, or the market price of our common stock. Intel's expected tax rate is based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA"), and current expected income and can be affected by evolving interpretations of TCJA; changes in the volume and mix of profits earned across jurisdictions with varying tax rates; changes in the estimates of credits, benefits and deductions; the resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various tax authorities, including payment of interest and penalties; and the ability to realize deferred tax assets.

Intel's results can be affected by gains or losses from equity securities and interest and other, which can vary depending on gains or losses on the change in fair value, sale, exchange, or impairments of equity and debt investments, interest rates, cash balances, and changes in fair value of derivative instruments.

Product defects or errata (deviations from published specifications) can adversely impact our expenses, revenues and reputation.

We or third parties regularly identify security vulnerabilities with respect to our processors and other products as well as the operating systems and workloads running on them. Security vulnerabilities and any limitations of, or adverse effects resulting from, mitigation techniques can adversely affect our results of operations, financial condition, customer relationships, prospects, and reputation in a number of ways, any of which may be material, including incurring significant costs related to developing and deploying updates and mitigations, writing down inventory value, a reduction in the competitiveness of our products, defending against product claims and litigation, responding to regulatory inquiries or actions, paying damages, addressing customer satisfaction considerations, or taking other remedial steps with respect to third parties. Adverse publicity about security vulnerabilities or mitigations could damage our reputation with customers or users and reduce demand for our products and services. A detailed description of these risks is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

10-K and 10-Q. Intel's results can be affected by litigation or regulatory matters involving intellectual property, stockholder, consumer, antitrust, commercial, disclosure and other issues. An unfavorable ruling can include monetary damages or an injunction prohibiting Intel from manufacturing or selling one or more products, precluding particular business practices, impacting Intel's ability to design its products, or requiring other remedies such as compulsory licensing of intellectual property.

Intel's results can be affected by the timing of closing of acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions. In addition, these transactions do not always achieve our financial or strategic objectives and can disrupt our ongoing business and adversely impact our results of operations. We may not realize the expected benefits of portfolio decisions due to numerous risks, including unfavorable prices and terms; changes in market conditions; limitations due to regulatory or governmental approvals, contractual terms, or other conditions; and potential continued financial obligations associated with such transactions. Detailed information regarding these and other factors that could affect Intel's business and results is included in Intel's SEC filings, including the company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.intc.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Intel/Page 6 About Intel Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world's innovations. The company's engineering expertise is helping address the world's greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world - from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com. Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. CONTACTS: Brooke Wells Cara Walker Investor Relations Media Relations 503-613-8230 503-696-0831 brooke.wells@intel.com cara.walker@intel.com Intel/Page 7 INTEL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts; Unaudited) Mar 28, Mar 30, 2020 2019 NET REVENUE $ 19,828 $ 16,061 Cost of sales 7,812 6,972 GROSS MARGIN 12,016 9,089 Research and development (R&D) 3,275 3,332 Marketing, general and administrative (MG&A) 1,541 1,583 R&D AND MG&A 4,816 4,915 Restructuring and other charges 162 - OPERATING EXPENSES 4,978 4,915 OPERATING INCOME 7,038 4,174 Gains (losses) on equity investments, net (111) 434 Interest and other, net (313) (61) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 6,614 4,547 Provision for taxes 953 573 NET INCOME $ 5,661 $ 3,974 EARNINGS PER SHARE-BASIC $ 1.33 $ 0.88 EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED $ 1.31 $ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING: BASIC 4,266 4,492 DILUTED 4,312 4,564 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK INFORMATION: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 4,266 4,492 Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans 46 53 Dilutive effect of convertible debt - 19 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 4,312 4,564 STOCK BUYBACK: Shares repurchased 71 49 Cumulative shares repurchased (in billions) 5.5 5.2 Remaining dollars authorized for buyback (in billions) $ 19.7 $ 14.9 OTHER INFORMATION: Employees (in thousands) 111.6 108.8 Intel/Page 8 INTEL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In Millions) Mar 28, Dec 28, 2020 2019 CURRENT ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,380 $ 4,194 Short-term investments 1,296 1,082 Trading assets 8,127 7,847 Total cash investments 20,803 13,123 Accounts receivable 8,455 7,659 Inventories Raw materials 877 840 Work in process 6,654 6,225 Finished goods 1,715 1,679 9,246 8,744 Other current assets 2,997 1,713 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 41,501 31,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 56,770 55,386 Equity investments 3,880 3,967 Other long-term investments 2,943 3,276 Goodwill 26,276 26,276 Identified intangible assets, net 10,429 10,827 Other long-term assets 5,911 5,553 TOTAL ASSETS $ 147,710 $ 136,524 CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 3,464 $ 3,693 Accounts payable 4,638 4,128 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,358 3,853 Other accrued liabilities 13,435 10,636 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 23,895 22,310 Debt 36,455 25,308 Contract liabilities 1,353 1,368 Income taxes payable, non-current 4,651 4,919 Deferred income taxes 2,027 2,044 Other long-term liabilities 2,975 2,916 TEMPORARY EQUITY - 155 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock and capital in excess of par value 25,251 25,261 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,541) (1,280) Retained earnings 52,644 53,523 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 76,354 77,504 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 147,710 $ 136,524 Intel/Page 9 INTEL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended (In Millions; Unaudited) Mar 28, Mar 30, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 4,194 $ 3,019 Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income 5,661 3,974 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,623 2,229 Share-based compensation 449 389 Amortization of intangibles 427 396 (Gains) losses on equity investments, net 134 (274) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (796) (235) Inventories (548) (512) Accounts payable 117 196 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,500) (1,620) Prepaid supply agreements (87) (228) Income taxes 753 440 Other assets and liabilities (1,075) 204 Total adjustments 497 985 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,158 4,959 Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,268) (3,321) Purchases of available-for-sale debt investments (513) (872) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale debt investments 625 948 Purchases of trading assets (3,897) (1,869) Maturities and sales of trading assets 3,660 1,554 Sales of equity investments 20 1,077 Other investing (363) (239) Net cash used for investing activities (3,736) (2,722) Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net - 1,682 Issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 10,247 135 Repayment of debt and debt conversion (1,075) (861) Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity incentive plans 503 290 Repurchase of common stock (4,229) (2,530) Payment of dividends to stockholders (1,408) (1,414) Other financing 726 596 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 4,764 (2,102) 7,186 135 $ 11,380 $ 3,154 Intel/Page 10 INTEL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended (In Millions) Mar 28, Mar 30, 2020 2019 Net Revenue Data Center Group Platform 6,427 4,482 Adjacency 566 420 6,993 4,902 Internet of Things IOTG 883 910 Mobileye 254 209 1,137 1,119 Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group 1,338 915 Programmable Solutions Group 519 486 Client Computing Group Platform $ 8,712 $ 7,824 Adjacency 1,063 762 9,775 8,586 All other 66 53 TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 19,828 $ 16,061 Operating income (loss) Data Center Group 3,492 1,841 Internet of Things IOTG 243 251 Mobileye 88 68 331 319 Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (66) (297) Programmable Solutions Group 97 89 Client Computing Group $ 4,225 $ 3,072 All other (1,041) (850) TOTAL OPERATING INCOME $ 7,038 $ 4,174 Intel/Page 11 We derive a substantial majority of our revenue from platform products, which are our principal products and considered as one class of product. We offer platform products that incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or a multichip package. Platform products are used in various form factors across our DCG, IOTG, and CCG operating segments. Our non-platform, or adjacent products, can be combined with platform products to form comprehensive platform solutions to meet customer needs. Revenue for our reportable and non-reportable operating segments is primarily related to the following product lines: DCG includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments.

includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments. IOTG includes high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications in market segments such as retail, industrial, smart infrastructure, and vision.

high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications in market segments such as retail, industrial, smart infrastructure, and vision. Mobileye includes development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving

learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving NSG includes memory and storage products like Intel ® Optane™ technology and Intel ® 3D NAND technology, primarily used in SSDs.

Optane™ technology and Intel 3D NAND technology, primarily used in SSDs. PSG includes programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs and structured ASICs, and related products for communications, cloud and enterprise, and embedded market segments.

CCG includes platforms designed for end-user form factors, focusing on higher growth segments of 2-in-1, thin- and-light, commercial and gaming, and growing adjacencies such as connectivity, graphics, and memory. We have sales and marketing, manufacturing, engineering, finance, and administration groups. Expenses for these groups are generally allocated to the operating segments. All other category includes revenue, expenses, and charges such as: results of operations from non-reportable segments not otherwise presented;

non-reportable segments not otherwise presented; historical results of operations from divested businesses;

results of operations of start-up businesses that support our initiatives, including our foundry business;

start-up businesses that support our initiatives, including our foundry business; amounts included within restructuring and other charges;

a portion of employee benefits, compensation, and other expenses not allocated to the operating segments; and

acquisition-related costs, including amortization and any impairment of acquisition-related intangibles and goodwill. Intel/Page 12 INTEL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL PLATFORM REVENUE INFORMATION Q1 2020 Q1 2020 compared to compared to Data Center Group Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Platform volumes (5)% 27% Platform average selling prices 3% 13% Client Computing Group Notebook platform volumes 4% 22% Notebook platform average selling prices 5% (3)% Desktop platform volumes (22)% (4)% Desktop platform average selling prices 11% 4% Intel/Page 13 INTEL CORPORATION EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this document contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on one or more of the following items, as well as the related income tax effects where applicable. Income tax effects have been calculated using an appropriate tax rate for each adjustment. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Non-GAAP adjustment Definition Usefulness to management and or measure investors Acquisition-related Amortization of acquisition-related intangible We exclude amortization charges for our adjustments assets consists of amortization of intangible acquisition-related intangible assets for assets such as developed technology, purposes of calculating certain non-GAAP brands, and customer relationships acquired measures because these charges are in connection with business combinations. inconsistent in size and are significantly Charges related to the amortization of these impacted by the timing and valuation of intangibles are recorded within both cost of our acquisitions. These adjustments sales and MG&A in our U.S. GAAP financial facilitate a useful evaluation of our current statements. Amortization charges are operating performance and comparison to recorded over the estimated useful life of the our past operating performance and related acquired intangible asset, and thus provide investors with additional means to are generally recorded over multiple years. evaluate cost and expense trends. Restructuring and other Restructuring charges are costs associated We exclude restructuring and other charges with a formal restructuring plan and are charges, including any adjustments to primarily related to employee severance and charges recorded in prior periods, for benefit arrangements. Other charges include purposes of calculating certain non-GAAP asset impairments, pension charges, and measures because these costs do not costs associated with restructuring activity. reflect our current operating performance and are significantly impacted by the timing of restructuring activity. These adjustments facilitate a useful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to past operating results and provide investors with additional means to evaluate expense trends. Ongoing mark-to-market After the initial mark-to-market adjustment is We exclude these ongoing gains and on marketable equity recorded upon a security becoming losses for purposes of calculating certain securities marketable, gains and losses are non-GAAP measures because we do not recognized from ongoing mark-to-market believe this volatility correlates to our core adjustments of our marketable equity operational performance. These securities. adjustments facilitate a useful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to past operating results. Free cash flow We reference a non-GAAP financial This non-GAAP financial measure is measure of free cash flow, which is used by helpful in understanding our capital management when assessing our sources requirements and provides an additional of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of means to evaluate the cash flow trends of earnings. Free cash flow is operating cash our business. flow adjusted to exclude additions to property, plant, and equipment. Intel/Page 14 INTEL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company have limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial outlook prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations from this Business Outlook should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this document for a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non- GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors. Q2 2020 Outlook Approximately GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 28% Acquisition-related adjustments 2% NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 30% GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.04 Acquisition-related adjustments 0.07 Income tax effect (0.01) NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.10 Intel/Page 15 INTEL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP ACTUALS TO NON-GAAP ACTUALS Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Explanation of Non- GAAP Measures" in this document for a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors. Three Months Ended (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Mar 28, Mar 30, 2020 2019 GAAP GROSS MARGIN $ 12,016 $ 9,089 Acquisition-related adjustments 289 281 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN $ 12,305 $ 9,370 GAAP GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE 60.6 % 56.6 % Acquisition-related adjustments 1.5 % 1.7 % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE 62.1 % 58.3 % GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 7,038 $ 4,174 Acquisition-related adjustments 339 331 Restructuring and other charges 162 - NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 7,539 $ 4,505 GAAP TAX RATE 14.4 % 12.6 % Other (0.7)% (0.1)% NON-GAAP TAX RATE 13.7 % 12.5 % GAAP NET INCOME $ 5,661 $ 3,974 Acquisition-related adjustments 339 331 Restructuring and other charges 162 - Ongoing mark-to-market on marketable equity securities 103 (253) Income tax effect (33) (4) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 6,232 $ 4,048 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.31 $ 0.87 Acquisition-related adjustments 0.08 0.07 Restructuring and other charges 0.04 - Ongoing mark-to-market on marketable equity securities 0.03 (0.05) Income tax effect (0.01) - NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 1.45 $ 0.89 Three Months Ended (In Millions) Mar 28, 2020 GAAP CASH FROM OPERATIONS $ 6,158 Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,268) FREE CASH FLOW $ 2,890 GAAP CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (3,736) GAAP CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 4,764 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Intel Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 20:02:01 UTC 0 Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION 04:10p INTEL : forecasts second-quarter quarter revenue above estimates RE 04:03p INTEL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results PU 01:43p APPLE PLANS TO SELL MACS WITH ITS OW : Bloomberg RE 01:39p Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021 - Bloomberg RE 09:57a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings season is at full throttle 04/22 INTEL : Reaches 1 Billion Gallons of Water Restored PU 04/22 INTEL : Using Artificial Intelligence to Save Coral Reefs PU 04/21 INTEL : Artificial Intelligence PU 04/21 Correction to Airline, Tech Earnings Will Give Look Into Crisis article on Ap.. DJ 04/20 INTEL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release