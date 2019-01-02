Intel : Security Exploits and Intel Products

Security researchers on Jan. 3, 2018, disclosed several software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from many types of computing devices with different vendors' processors and operating systems.

Intel is committed to product and customer security and to responsible disclosure.

News

The Newest:

Jan. 2, 2019: Intel's Security-First Mindset and Ecosystem Approach

By Date:

Jan. 3, 2018: Intel Responds to Security Research Findings

Jan. 4, 2018: Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits

Jan. 4, 2018: Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments

Jan. 8, 2018: Intel CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address

Jan. 9, 2018: Intel Offers Security Issue Update

Jan. 10, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Initial Performance Data Results for Client Systems

Jan. 11, 2018: Intel's Security-First Pledge

Jan. 11, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Addressing Reboot Issues

Jan. 17, 2018: Firmware Updates and Initial Performance Data for Data Center Systems

Jan. 22, 2018: Root Cause of Reboot Issue Identified; Updated Guidance for Customers and Partners

Feb. 7, 2018: Security Issue Update: Progress Continues on Firmware Updates

Feb. 14, 2018: Expanding Intel's Bug Bounty Program: New Side Channel Program, Increased Awards

Feb. 20, 2018: Latest Intel Security News: Updated Firmware Available for 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core Processors, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and More

March 15, 2018: Advancing Security at the Silicon Level

April 6, 2018: Bringing the Security-First Pledge to Life with New Intel Product Assurance and Security Group

April 16, 2018: Securing the Digital World: Intel Announces Silicon-Level Security Technologies, Industry Adoption at RSA 2018

May 3, 2018: Addressing Questions Regarding Additional Security Issues

May 21, 2018: Addressing New Research for Side-Channel Analysis

Aug. 14, 2018: Protecting Our Customers through the Lifecycle of Security Threats

Resources

Partner Announcements

Microsoft Azure: Securing Azure Customers from CPU Vulnerability

Google Security Blog: More Details About Mitigations for the CPU Speculative Execution Issue

Amazon AWS: Processor Speculative Execution Research Disclosure

Apple: About Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities in ARM-Based and Intel CPUs