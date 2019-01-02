Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 08:21:12 pm
47.165 USD   +0.50%
2018Old-School Watchmakers Get Smart to Counter Apple
DJ
2018Qualcomm forecast falls short as Apple sales disappear
RE
2018Qualcomm forecast falls short as Apple sales disappear
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Security Exploits and Intel Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:44pm CET

Security researchers on Jan. 3, 2018, disclosed several software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from many types of computing devices with different vendors' processors and operating systems.

Intel is committed to product and customer security and to responsible disclosure.

News

The Newest:
Jan. 2, 2019: Intel's Security-First Mindset and Ecosystem Approach

By Date:
Jan. 3, 2018: Intel Responds to Security Research Findings
Jan. 4, 2018: Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits
Jan. 4, 2018: Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments
Jan. 8, 2018: Intel CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address
Jan. 9, 2018: Intel Offers Security Issue Update
Jan. 10, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Initial Performance Data Results for Client Systems
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel's Security-First Pledge
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Addressing Reboot Issues
Jan. 17, 2018: Firmware Updates and Initial Performance Data for Data Center Systems
Jan. 22, 2018: Root Cause of Reboot Issue Identified; Updated Guidance for Customers and Partners
Feb. 7, 2018: Security Issue Update: Progress Continues on Firmware Updates
Feb. 14, 2018: Expanding Intel's Bug Bounty Program: New Side Channel Program, Increased Awards
Feb. 20, 2018: Latest Intel Security News: Updated Firmware Available for 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core Processors, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and More
March 15, 2018: Advancing Security at the Silicon Level
April 6, 2018: Bringing the Security-First Pledge to Life with New Intel Product Assurance and Security Group
April 16, 2018: Securing the Digital World: Intel Announces Silicon-Level Security Technologies, Industry Adoption at RSA 2018
May 3, 2018: Addressing Questions Regarding Additional Security Issues
May 21, 2018: Addressing New Research for Side-Channel Analysis
Aug. 14, 2018: Protecting Our Customers through the Lifecycle of Security Threats

Resources

Partner Announcements

Microsoft Azure: Securing Azure Customers from CPU Vulnerability
Google Security Blog: More Details About Mitigations for the CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Amazon AWS: Processor Speculative Execution Research Disclosure
Apple: About Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities in ARM-Based and Intel CPUs

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 18:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:44pINTEL : Security Exploits and Intel Products
PU
06:29pINTEL : Security-First Mindset and Ecosystem Approach
PU
2018INTEL : Israel to grant Intel 700 million shekel for expansion
AQ
2018INTEL : to get 700 million shekel grant for Israel expansion
RE
2018INTEL : NYU Abu Dhabi research gets Intel funding
AQ
2018INTEL : funds NYU Abu-Dhabi led cybersecurity research
AQ
2018INTEL : NYU Abu Dhabi research gets Intel funding
AQ
2018INTEL : funds NYU Abu-Dhabi led cybersecurity research
AQ
2018INTEL : NYU Abu Dhabi-led cybersecurity research receives funding from Intel
AQ
2018Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 206 M
EBIT 2018 24 371 M
Net income 2018 21 023 M
Debt 2018 15 695 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 10,54
P/E ratio 2019 10,83
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 53,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%214 189
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%190 014
BROADCOM INC0.00%103 561
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%90 771
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%81 435
SK HYNIX INC--.--%39 375
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.