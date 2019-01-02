Intel : Security Exploits and Intel Products

Security researchers on Jan. 3, 2018, disclosed several software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from many types of computing devices with different vendors' processors and operating systems.
Intel is committed to product and customer security and to responsible disclosure.
Jan. 2, 2019: Intel's Security-First Mindset and Ecosystem Approach
Jan. 3, 2018: Intel Responds to Security Research Findings
Jan. 4, 2018: Intel Issues Updates to Protect Systems from Security Exploits
Jan. 4, 2018: Industry Testing Shows Recently Released Security Updates Not Impacting Performance in Real-World Deployments
Jan. 8, 2018: Intel CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address
Jan. 9, 2018: Intel Offers Security Issue Update
Jan. 10, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Initial Performance Data Results for Client Systems
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel's Security-First Pledge
Jan. 11, 2018: Intel Security Issue Update: Addressing Reboot Issues
Jan. 17, 2018: Firmware Updates and Initial Performance Data for Data Center Systems
Jan. 22, 2018: Root Cause of Reboot Issue Identified; Updated Guidance for Customers and Partners
Feb. 7, 2018: Security Issue Update: Progress Continues on Firmware Updates
Feb. 14, 2018: Expanding Intel's Bug Bounty Program: New Side Channel Program, Increased Awards
Feb. 20, 2018: Latest Intel Security News: Updated Firmware Available for 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core Processors, Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and More
March 15, 2018: Advancing Security at the Silicon Level
April 6, 2018: Bringing the Security-First Pledge to Life with New Intel Product Assurance and Security Group
April 16, 2018: Securing the Digital World: Intel Announces Silicon-Level Security Technologies, Industry Adoption at RSA 2018
May 3, 2018: Addressing Questions Regarding Additional Security Issues
May 21, 2018: Addressing New Research for Side-Channel Analysis
Aug. 14, 2018: Protecting Our Customers through the Lifecycle of Security Threats
