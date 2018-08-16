Intel : Sensors – the Eyes and Ears of Autonomous Vehicles

One of the most basic - and challenging - building blocks of an autonomous vehicle system is the ability to detect and classify objects. A vehicle must be able to accurately assess its surroundings before safely adjusting to traffic, roadway regulations or obstacles.

The high-accuracy sensors inside advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are saving lives on the road today and include a suite of cameras, lidar, radar, computing, and mapping technologies, explained here.

