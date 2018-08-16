Log in
Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
My previous session
Intel : Sensors – the Eyes and Ears of Autonomous Vehicles

08/16/2018

One of the most basic - and challenging - building blocks of an autonomous vehicle system is the ability to detect and classify objects. A vehicle must be able to accurately assess its surroundings before safely adjusting to traffic, roadway regulations or obstacles.

The high-accuracy sensors inside advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are saving lives on the road today and include a suite of cameras, lidar, radar, computing, and mapping technologies, explained here.

More: Autonomous Driving at Intel  (Press Kit) | Experience Counts, Particularly in Safety-Critical Areas (Amnon Shashua Editorial) | Intel and Mobileye Autonomous Test Car Drives in Jerusalem (360-degree view video) | Download a static version of this graphic (PDF)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 16:00:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 546 M
EBIT 2018 22 057 M
Net income 2018 19 294 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 11,65
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
Capitalization 222 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.82%221 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 239
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.89%158 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.65%107 272
BROADCOM INC-19.59%91 119
MICRON TECHNOLOGY15.49%58 710
