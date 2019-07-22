Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Shares Gain 2.2% in Monday Afternoon Trading

07/22/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are pushing higher in Monday's market, after a pair of analysts' firms weighed in on the stock earlier in the day.

At 2:07 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 2.2% higher, at $51.38. Shares opened at $50, and were briefly in the red, falling to $49.89, before climbing higher and joining most if its peers in the green.

Before the bell Monday, Atlantic Equities said they were initiating coverage of the company at underweight, with a price target of $38 per share, as reported by Benzinga. Later in the morning, Bank of America said they cut Intel's share price target to $57 from $62, while maintaining a buy recommendation, as reported by Benzinga.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 503 M
EBIT 2019 21 673 M
Net income 2019 18 478 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 225 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,11  $
Last Close Price 50,27  $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
QUALCOMM31.79%91 177
