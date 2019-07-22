Intel : Shares Gain 2.2% in Monday Afternoon Trading

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are pushing higher in Monday's market, after a pair of analysts' firms weighed in on the stock earlier in the day.

At 2:07 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 2.2% higher, at $51.38. Shares opened at $50, and were briefly in the red, falling to $49.89, before climbing higher and joining most if its peers in the green.

Before the bell Monday, Atlantic Equities said they were initiating coverage of the company at underweight, with a price target of $38 per share, as reported by Benzinga. Later in the morning, Bank of America said they cut Intel's share price target to $57 from $62, while maintaining a buy recommendation, as reported by Benzinga.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com