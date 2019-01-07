Intel : Showcases New Technology for Next Era of Computing at CES 2019

On the eve of CES, Intel leaders – Gregory
Bryant, senior vice president, Client Computing Group; Navin
Shenoy, executive vice president, Data Center Group; and Professor
Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye, an Intel company –
took to the stage to showcase the company’s commitment to continuously
improve the computing and communications foundation that will advance
the way we experience the world and expand human potential.
More: Intel
at 2019 CES (All Intel News)
The company made several announcements spanning PCs and new devices to
diverse growth segments including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and
autonomous driving (AD). And Intel’s leaders discussed the innovation
necessary across the data center, cloud, network and edge to enable the
new user experiences and form factors of the future.
Intel showcased its latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable products, shipping
today with advanced AI and memory capabilities, and 9th Gen Intel® Core™
desktop products. It also announced new 10nm products for PCs, servers
and 5G wireless access base stations, the future of new chip designs
based on its 3D packaging technology (Foveros).
Intel also spotlighted what’s possible when technologies work seamlessly
together across the entire spectrum of computing. Comcast* and Intel are
working together to bring the connected home to life. New initiatives
with Alibaba* demonstrate how Intel AI plans to deliver athlete tracking
technology during the next Olympics. Mobileye and Ordnance Survey* will
bring us closer to the realization of smart cities and safer roads.
“Anyone can claim leadership in an isolated use case, but at Intel
our aim is broader. The next era of computing demands innovation at an
entirely different level – one that encompasses the entire ecosystem and
spans every facet of computing, connectivity and more. We won’t settle
for anything less.”
–Gregory Bryant
THE CHANGING FACE OF COMPUTING
Driving Innovation across the PC Industry: Intel’s Client
Computing Group is uniquely positioned to innovate across the industry
because of its broad set of technologies under one roof, enabling Intel
to advance the PC and deliver the foundation for the data-centric world
today.
-
New mobile PC platform with “Ice Lake”: The vision for
tomorrow’s mobile PC platform is firmly aligned with Intel’s upcoming
first volume 10nm PC processor, code-named “Ice Lake.” Ice Lake brings
a new level of integration with Intel’s new Sunny Cove
microarchitecture, instruction sets to accelerate AI usage and a
graphics engine, and Intel Gen11 graphics to improve graphics
performance for richer gaming and content creation experiences.
Intel’s OEM partners are expected to have new devices with Ice Lake on
shelves by holiday 2019.
-
Project Athena: Intel also announced Project
Athena, an innovation program and new set of industry
specifications developed to help usher in a new class of advanced
laptops designed to enable new experiences and capitalize on
next-generation technologies, including 5G and artificial
intelligence. From delivering the first connected PC with integrated
Wi-Fi in the Intel® Centrino® platform to driving mainstream adoption
of super thin and light designs, touchscreens, and 2 in 1 form factors
with Ultrabook™, Intel is uniquely positioned to be the catalyst in
delivering the next-gen PC experience. Combining world-class
performance, battery life and connectivity in sleek, beautiful
designs, the first Project Athena devices are expected to be available
in the second half of this year.
-
“Lakefield” preview: Intel is accelerating client innovation by
taking new approaches to hybrid CPU architecture and packaging
technologies. At CES 2019, Intel provided a sneak peek of a new client
platform, code-named “Lakefield,” featuring the first iteration of its Foveros
3D packaging technology. This hybrid CPU architecture enables
combining different pieces of IP that might have previously been
discrete into a single product with a smaller motherboard footprint,
which allows OEMs more flexibility for thin
and light form factor design. Lakefield is expected to be in
production this year.
-
Expanding 9th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop
family: Intel introduced new additions to the 9th Gen
Intel Core processors that expand the family for a broader spectrum of
desktop products. These processors deliver world-class performance to
unlock incredible new capabilities and experiences for content
creators and gamers at all levels. The first of the new 9th Gen Intel
Core desktop processors is expected to be available starting this
month.
Powering the Data-Centric World across the Cloud, Network and Edge: Intel’s
Data Center Group is transforming industries by delivering unparalleled
assets that allow customers to move, store and process massive amounts
of untapped data.
-
Advancing AI: Intel announced the Intel® Nervana™ Neural
Network Processor for Inference, or NNP-I. This new class of chip is
dedicated to accelerating inference for companies with high workload
demands and is expected to go into production this year. Facebook* is
also one of Intel’s development partners on the NNP-I. Additionally,
Intel is expected to have a Neural Network Processor for Training,
code-named “Spring Crest,” available later this year.
-
10nm server processor preview: Intel demonstrated its future
Intel Xeon Scalable processor based on 10nm, code-named “Ice Lake.”
Compatible with the upcoming 14nm Cooper
Lake, Ice Lake processors targeting server are expected to deliver
performance improvements, new hardware-enhanced security features and
more, with shipments targeted for 2020.
-
Expanding 5G with 10nm SoCs: Intel disclosed it is expanding
its decadelong investment in network infrastructure with new
10nm-based network system on chip (SoC), code-named “Snow Ridge,” that
has been developed specifically for 5G wireless access and edge
computing. This network SoC is intended to bring Intel architecture
into wireless access base stations and allow more computing functions
to be distributed out at the edge of the network. Snow Ridge is
expected to be available in the second half of this year.
-
Shipping next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors: Intel
announced it has started revenue shipments of its next-generation
Intel Xeon Scalable processors, code-named “Cascade Lake.” Cascade
Lake introduces support for Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory and
Intel® DL Boost, which is designed to accelerate AI deep learning
inference. Cascade Lake is expected to be broadly available in the
first half of this year.
“The product, innovation and partnership announcements we’re making
today highlight that Intel’s strategy is working. We are making
excellent progress in pursuing a massive $300 billion data-driven market
opportunity spanning the most important workloads – such as AI, 5G and
autonomous driving. And on a scale unmatched by others.”
–Navin
Shenoy
ENGINEERING FOR HUMAN EXPERIENCE
Intel also spotlighted what’s possible when technologies work seamlessly
together across the entire spectrum of computing – from device to cloud
and across the network to the edge to deliver new, immersive experiences.
-
Expanding the impact of automotive data: Mobileye
announced an agreement with U.K. mapping agency Ordnance Survey to
bring high-precision location data to improve operations between
businesses and cities and bring us closer to the realization of smart
cities and safer roads. Ordnance Survey’s world-leading geospatial and
technology expertise will be paired with Mobileye’s automotive
camera-based mapping capabilities to offer a new, highly accurate and
customizable location information service to Ordnance Survey customers
across energy, infrastructure and other sectors. The new service will
also support 5G, intelligent mobility and additional digital services,
enabling a fully connected, digital Britain.
-
Going for gold with AI: Intel
and Alibaba announced a partnership to develop the first-ever
AI-powered 3D athlete tracking technology. The technology utilizes
existing and upcoming Intel hardware and the Alibaba cloud to power a
computing-intensive, cutting-edge deep learning application. The
combination of computer vision with AI deep learning algorithms will
enable the team to extract 3D forms of the athletes in training and
competition from multiple standard video cameras without the use of
special sensors or suits. Intel and Alibaba, together with partners,
aim to deliver this state-of-the-art tracking technology for the 2020
Olympic Games in Tokyo.
-
Redefining home connectivity: Intel
and Comcast are laying the foundation to deliver new immersive
experiences in the home. It is estimated that each person in North
America will have 13 or more connected devices by 20221,
and demands are increasing for high-resolution content streaming,
gaming and more. The collaboration between Intel and Comcast will
deliver faster speeds, more capacity and responsive networks that will
bring new immersive experiences to millions of people, including
during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. For the next wave of gigabit and
beyond broadband, Intel is working with cable industry leaders on a
global standard for 10 Gigabit technology and is starting to test this
in lab settings. Next up, Comcast and Intel are also working together
to develop Wi-Fi 6-enabled technologies.
From next-generation communications to a new era of computing, Intel
technology is the foundation for the world’s most important innovations
and advances.
1Source: Cisco VNI, 2018. https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collateral/service-provider/visual-networking-index-vni/white-paper-c11-741490.html
