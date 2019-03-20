Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Spotlights PC Gaming Innovation at 2019 Game Developers Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

  • The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Damian Shaw)
  • The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Timo Verdeil)
  • The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Helena Kristiansson)
  • The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Adela Sznajder)
  • The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Adela Sznajder)

» Download all images (ZIP, 80 MB)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2019 - At the Game Developers Conference  (GDC), Intel showcased a new graphics application, community program and technology demonstrations that enable the game development community to make the PC the best place to play. As a technology leader with a deep history of innovation in gaming, the company also announced new initiatives that support game developers and foster growth of gaming on the PC platform.

Here are top five advancements for gaming that Intel showcased at the event:

9th Gen Intel® Core™ high-performance mobile processors: Intel technology has set the pace for gaming and content creation innovation, and Intel will continue its product innovations in PC gaming with the introduction of the new 9th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile (H-series) processors in the second quarter of this year, including the new Intel® Core™ i9 processor. This portfolio of high-performance mobile processors will power the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators. It has the premium performance gamers need to play and compete with seamless AAA game play while also recording and streaming without compromise. With Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) delivering the latest Wi-Fi technology for fast, low-latency wire-free gaming and Intel® Optane™ memory enabling large capacity and amazing system performance and responsiveness in even thinner systems, Intel is providing a comprehensive mobile gaming platform. More details to come when we launch in 2019's second quarter.

Improved graphics experience: Intel is on a journey to improve the graphics experience for over a billion consumers worldwide by working closely with our partners and customers, and bringing the gaming community along every step of the way. The company provided updates at GDC on improving the graphics experiences, including:

  • Intel® Graphics Command Center: The Intel® Graphics Command Center is an application that helps consumers optimize their experience with Intel Graphics. Built from the ground up and based on community feedback, the Intel Graphics Command Center is designed for simplicity and ease of use with a modern user interface, automatic game detection and one-click game optimization. Additionally, the Intel Graphics Command Center helps consumers understand settings with simple explanations and before-and-after images to recognize how each setting will affect their hardware. The application is now in early access. » Download
  • The Odyssey: Intel hosted the inaugural event for members of its new enthusiast program, The Odyssey. The Odyssey is a dedicated program for Intel to listen, engage and bring along the enthusiast community on a journey to a better visual experience. Participants learned about the latest advancements in hardware and software platform technologies for visual computing, community beta programs and industry collaborations that will enhance content creation and gaming experiences.

Intel® GameDev Boost: Intel announced the Intel GameDev Boost marketing program aimed at supporting the game development community, from indies to major studios, to help them access Intel's 1 billion PC gaming systems across more than 175 countries. Join the Intel® Game Dev Program to learn more about the program, the Runs Great on Intel® technology certification, tools and tutorials to help plan and design games, free libraries, performance analyzers, tools to help code more efficiently plus optimizations for improved performance on Intel® architecture.

Anti-toxicity efforts: Intel recognizes that toxicity in gaming is a problem for players and a barrier to growth. At GDC, Intel and Spirit AI* explored how technology can play a role in addressing this complex problem by collaborating on research and development to add voice detection to its existing moderator tools. A demo of the integrated Intel and Spirit AI tools for content moderators was shown at GDC to determine whether the research and development effort can address toxicity in voice chat in games.

At Intel's booth and during Intel-sponsored talks at GDC, leading technology and gaming companies will showcase the latest in PC gaming innovation. Topics include a conversation on the future of cloud gaming with Tencent*, a presentation on multi-core optimization for game developers and customers with Creative Assembly*, and discussions on 3D graphics software architecture, interactive ray tracing, the state of virtual reality, and machine learning solutions for reducing online harassment and cheating.

For more information on Intel in gaming, visit Intel's Gaming PC Performance page.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 02:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
10:15pINTEL : Spotlights PC Gaming Innovation at 2019 Game Developers Conference
PU
10:10aINTEL : College Basketball Gets Smarter with Keemotion and Intel Artificial Inte..
PU
09:37aNEW FRON : Intel - Driving the New Memory and Storage Frontier in 2019
AQ
03/19INTEL : Driving the New Memory and Storage Frontier in 2019
PU
03/19INTEL : Department of Energy - U.S. Department of Energy and Intel to Build Firs..
AQ
03/19Chip Stocks' Fate Hinges on Trade Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/18Huawei leads Asian domination of U.N. patent applications in 2018
RE
03/18INTEL : Says It's Working with Cray on Supercomputer for Energy Dept
DJ
03/18INTEL : US Department of Energy and Intel to Deliver First Exascale Supercompute..
PU
03/18Project Aurora - U.S. government, Intel aim for nation's fastest computer
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 099 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
P/E ratio 2020 12,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION14.68%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC17.71%118 481
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.62%106 480
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.42%103 267
MICRON TECHNOLOGY27.23%45 257
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.