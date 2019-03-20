Intel : Spotlights PC Gaming Innovation at 2019 Game Developers Conference

The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Damian Shaw)

The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Timo Verdeil)

The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Helena Kristiansson)

The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Adela Sznajder)

The world's best esports teams converged on Katowice, Poland, for Intel Extreme Masters on Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019. The 2019 Winter Major, sponsored by Intel and ESL, played out before tens of thousands of fans in the arena and millions of internet viewers. (Credit: ESL/Adela Sznajder)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2019 - At the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Intel showcased a new graphics application, community program and technology demonstrations that enable the game development community to make the PC the best place to play. As a technology leader with a deep history of innovation in gaming, the company also announced new initiatives that support game developers and foster growth of gaming on the PC platform.

Here are top five advancements for gaming that Intel showcased at the event:

9th Gen Intel® Core™ high-performance mobile processors: Intel technology has set the pace for gaming and content creation innovation, and Intel will continue its product innovations in PC gaming with the introduction of the new 9th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile (H-series) processors in the second quarter of this year, including the new Intel® Core™ i9 processor. This portfolio of high-performance mobile processors will power the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators. It has the premium performance gamers need to play and compete with seamless AAA game play while also recording and streaming without compromise. With Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) delivering the latest Wi-Fi technology for fast, low-latency wire-free gaming and Intel® Optane™ memory enabling large capacity and amazing system performance and responsiveness in even thinner systems, Intel is providing a comprehensive mobile gaming platform. More details to come when we launch in 2019's second quarter.

Improved graphics experience: Intel is on a journey to improve the graphics experience for over a billion consumers worldwide by working closely with our partners and customers, and bringing the gaming community along every step of the way. The company provided updates at GDC on improving the graphics experiences, including:

Intel® Graphics Command Center: The Intel® Graphics Command Center is an application that helps consumers optimize their experience with Intel Graphics. Built from the ground up and based on community feedback, the Intel Graphics Command Center is designed for simplicity and ease of use with a modern user interface, automatic game detection and one-click game optimization. Additionally, the Intel Graphics Command Center helps consumers understand settings with simple explanations and before-and-after images to recognize how each setting will affect their hardware. The application is now in early access. » Download

The Intel® Graphics Command Center is an application that helps consumers optimize their experience with Intel Graphics. Built from the ground up and based on community feedback, the Intel Graphics Command Center is designed for simplicity and ease of use with a modern user interface, automatic game detection and one-click game optimization. Additionally, the Intel Graphics Command Center helps consumers understand settings with simple explanations and before-and-after images to recognize how each setting will affect their hardware. The application is now in early access. » Download The Odyssey: Intel hosted the inaugural event for members of its new enthusiast program, The Odyssey. The Odyssey is a dedicated program for Intel to listen, engage and bring along the enthusiast community on a journey to a better visual experience. Participants learned about the latest advancements in hardware and software platform technologies for visual computing, community beta programs and industry collaborations that will enhance content creation and gaming experiences.

Intel® GameDev Boost: Intel announced the Intel GameDev Boost marketing program aimed at supporting the game development community, from indies to major studios, to help them access Intel's 1 billion PC gaming systems across more than 175 countries. Join the Intel® Game Dev Program to learn more about the program, the Runs Great on Intel® technology certification, tools and tutorials to help plan and design games, free libraries, performance analyzers, tools to help code more efficiently plus optimizations for improved performance on Intel® architecture.

Anti-toxicity efforts: Intel recognizes that toxicity in gaming is a problem for players and a barrier to growth. At GDC, Intel and Spirit AI* explored how technology can play a role in addressing this complex problem by collaborating on research and development to add voice detection to its existing moderator tools. A demo of the integrated Intel and Spirit AI tools for content moderators was shown at GDC to determine whether the research and development effort can address toxicity in voice chat in games.

At Intel's booth and during Intel-sponsored talks at GDC, leading technology and gaming companies will showcase the latest in PC gaming innovation. Topics include a conversation on the future of cloud gaming with Tencent*, a presentation on multi-core optimization for game developers and customers with Creative Assembly*, and discussions on 3D graphics software architecture, interactive ray tracing, the state of virtual reality, and machine learning solutions for reducing online harassment and cheating.

For more information on Intel in gaming, visit Intel's Gaming PC Performance page.