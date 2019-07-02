Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Smith Gregory D

INTEL CORP [ INTC ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction

(MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200

6/28/2019

MISSION COLLEGE BLVD

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Phantom Stock

(1)

6/28/2019

A

652.81

(2)

(2)

Common

652.81

$47.87

1238.964 (3)

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Conversion rate is 1-for-1.
  2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date are the reporting person's retirement date, which is currently unknown.
  3. Includes 4.218 units acquired via dividend reinvestment in June 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Smith Gregory D

C/O INTEL CORPORATION X 2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

Signatures

/s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact

7/2/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:13pINTEL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10:28aINTEL : and Auto Industry Leaders Publish New Automated Driving Safety Framework
PU
09:59aINTEL : Automotive and Mobility Industry Leaders Publish First-of-its-Kind Frame..
BU
07/01Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
RE
07/01Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
RE
06/29Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ
DJ
06/27From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
06/26Global chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat results, Huawei shipments
RE
06/26Companies Find Ways Around Huawei Ban -- WSJ
DJ
06/26INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 604 M
EBIT 2019 21 664 M
Net income 2019 18 581 M
Debt 2019 12 664 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,32x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52,7  $
Last Close Price 48,1  $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION2.00%215 120
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 607
BROADCOM INC18.12%119 561
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.24%109 948
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.47%101 198
QUALCOMM33.67%94 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About