Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/16 04:00:00 pm
49.17 USD   -1.90%
07:05pINTEL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:40aINTEL : RealSense
PU
09:05aINTEL : Innovation through Collaboration Building Research Communities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES

INTEL CORP [ INTC ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O INTEL CORPORATION, 2200

7/15/2019

CEO

MISSION COLLEGE BLVD.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Phantom Stock

(1)

7/15/2019

A

103.917

(2)

(2)

Common

103.917

$50.12

17366.274

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each phantom stock unit represents the right to receive the cash value of one share of Intel common stock.
  2. Phantom stock units are acquired under the Intel Sheltered Employee Retirement Plan Plus and are payable in cash following termination of the reporting person's employment. The reporting person may transfer the phantom stock units into an alternative investment account under the plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES

C/O INTEL CORPORATION

X

CEO

2200 MISSION COLLEGE BLVD.

SANTA CLARA, CA 95054

Signatures

/s/ Brian Petirs, attorney-in-fact

7/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 23:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:05pINTEL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:40aINTEL : RealSense
PU
09:05aINTEL : Innovation through Collaboration Building Research Communities
AQ
07/15INNOVATION THROUGH COLLABORATION : Building Research Communities
PU
07/15INTEL : Labs
PU
07/15INTEL : 's Pohoiki Beach, a 64-Chip Neuromorphic System, Delivers Breakthrough R..
BU
07/14EXCLUSIVE : U.S. firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in two-four weeks - o..
RE
07/11ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET 2019 : is Expected to Grow $54 Billion by 2026 wi..
AQ
07/10INTEL : McAfee plans return to public markets - WSJ
RE
07/10INTEL : Creating New Technologies to Keep Moore's Law Alive and Well
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 508 M
EBIT 2019 21 744 M
Net income 2019 18 549 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,56  $
Last Close Price 49,17  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION6.37%217 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 941
BROADCOM INC13.39%109 892
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.21%109 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.30%101 265
QUALCOMM31.61%89 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About