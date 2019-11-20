Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
11/20 05:02:00 pm
56.875 USD   -2.53%
04:41pINTEL : Supply Update
PU
04:38pINTEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/19Tech Up On Growth Outlook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Intel : Supply Update

0
11/20/2019 | 04:41pm EST

Today, Intel published a supply update letter to customers here. Although Intel is working hard to regain supply-demand balance, it remains a challenge. Separately, Intel is reaffirming our previous guidance for the fourth quarter, issued in our earnings release dated Oct. 24, 2019.

Our guidance and other statements about future plans and expectations in this update and the linked letter are forward-looking statements. They are based on expectations as of November 20, 2019 but are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in Intel's Q3 2019 earnings release and our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, available at intc.com.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:40:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 889 M
Net income 2019 19 571 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 254 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 57,18  $
Last Close Price 58,35  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION24.33%253 823
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%267 411
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.80%127 290
BROADCOM INC.24.94%126 022
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.70%110 154
QUALCOMM54.56%100 437
