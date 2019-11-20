Intel : Supply Update

Today, Intel published a supply update letter to customers here. Although Intel is working hard to regain supply-demand balance, it remains a challenge. Separately, Intel is reaffirming our previous guidance for the fourth quarter, issued in our earnings release dated Oct. 24, 2019.

