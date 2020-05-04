Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/04 01:12:32 pm
56.835 USD   -1.10%
12:59pINTEL : There is More to Our Moovit Acquisition Than Meets the Eye
PU
12:59pINTEL : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye
PU
12:57pINTEL : buys Israeli urban mobility startup Moovit for $900M
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : There is More to Our Moovit Acquisition Than Meets the Eye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

By Amnon Shashua

We are thrilled to welcome Moovit to the Intel family. Moovit is the world's best-known transit application that aggregates data from multiple transit partners and customers. With more than 800 million users globally, Moovit collects more than 6 billion data points daily about traffic flow and user demand across more than 3,100 cities in 102 countries and serves more than 7,500 public transit operators. Quite an achievement.

The natural question is why Intel? This is where Mobileye, an Intel company, completes the puzzle.

More:Autonomous Driving at Intel | Mobileye News | Intel Acquires Moovit to Accelerate Mobileye's Mobility-as-a-Service Offering (News Release) | Moovit + Mobileye = revolutionize urban mobility! (Moovit Blog)

Mobileye is Intel's arm to foray into the future of transportation. The future of mobility relies on compute and lots of it. We are engaged in designing the most high-density and efficient silicon; cutting-edge algorithms involving artificial intelligence for interpreting sensing data from cameras, radars and lidars; and algorithms for decision-making for autonomous cars all wrapped around unprecedented safety models. While doing so, we are engaged in saving lives through our leading position in driver-assistance systems with nearly 60 million cars equipped with our silicon and algorithms preventing and mitigating accidents every day.

Going forward, all this technology will be integrated into a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) business - an opportunity estimated to be worth $160 billion by 2030. We have contracts and partnerships around the globe targeting 2022 debut of various manifestations of MaaS.

We have dedicated significant efforts to study the nature of the business: the value chain formations, the societal and economical pain-points of the urban mobility systems, and the path to weave driverless capabilities into the existing urban transportation fabric.


» Download full-size version

We developed a multimodal XaaS strategy that will enable Intel through Mobileye, and now including Moovit, to create a value proposition out of every layer of the solution stack - from the self-driving system as standalone, all the way up to the robotaxi service and experience. This strategy is very nuanced and differs from every other company in this space.

The first critical asset is Mobility Intelligence based on data-driven real-time demand and supply insights allowing for driverless technology to be surgically introduced through various service models such as origin-to-destination, first/last mile and dynamically routed shuttles.

The second critical asset is the transit operators' operational expertise. This is a core asset to be harnessed through collaborative go-to-market models. Two such canonical models include vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) and ride-as-a-service (RaaS). In particular, RaaS enables an existing service operator to 'summon' an automated mobility solution to cater for un-addressable demand under its service umbrella. VaaS, on the other hand, is a further integrated model in which we offer a dedicated fleet of autonomous vehicles/shuttles to be acquired and assimilated into the transit operator's backbone and control center together with the Mobility Intelligence software, which assures efficient use of that capital.

With today's acquisition of Moovit, we have added another critical piece to our mobility stack and accelerated our way towards becoming a complete mobility provider. Beyond the obvious value of Moovit's data and user base, the company owns underlying assets, capabilities and a partners network that will enable us to turn on affordable and demand-optimized driverless mobility services almost anywhere in the world.

As in Mobileye's case, Moovit will remain an independent subsidiary propelling its core business forward. Being a part of Intel has empowered Mobileye to dream beyond computer vision and into the driverless future, and now we intend to empower Moovit to dream bigger, reach higher and, together, make an impact on the future of transportation.

Professor Amnon Shashua is senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and chief executive officer of Mobileye, an Intel company.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 16:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:59pINTEL : There is More to Our Moovit Acquisition Than Meets the Eye
PU
12:59pINTEL : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye
PU
12:57pINTEL : buys Israeli urban mobility startup Moovit for $900M
AQ
12:01pINTEL : Acquires Moovit to Accelerate Mobileye's Mobility-as-a-Service Offering
BU
10:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
07:38aINTEL : Fitch Affirms Intel at 'A+/F1'; Outlook Remains Stable
AQ
05/01INTEL : Response to COVID-19 Crisis
PU
04/30INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel
PU
04/30INTEL : A New Power Standard has Desktops Sipping Energy when Idling
PU
04/30INTEL : Delivers World's Fastest Gaming Processor
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 726 M
EBIT 2020 24 235 M
Net income 2020 19 357 M
Debt 2020 15 085 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,48x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,02  $
Last Close Price 57,47  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.98%243 328
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.83%264 074
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.18%173 948
BROADCOM INC.-17.82%103 826
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.48%100 689
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.27%85 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group