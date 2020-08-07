Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Venture-Capital Investment Chief Exits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Tomio Geron

Wendell Brooks, Intel Corp.'s head of venture investing and mergers and acquisitions, has resigned from the company.

The venture arm he led, Intel Capital, had been one of the more prolific corporate venture investors but in recent years it has tightened its focus.

Mr. Brooks, president of Intel Capital and a senior vice president at parent company Intel Corp., announced the move internally earlier this week, according to people familiar with the matter. Intel confirmed that Mr. Brooks was leaving.

"Wendell Brooks has resigned from Intel to pursue other opportunities. We thank Wendell for all his contributions and wish him the best for the future," an Intel spokesperson said in a statement. "Intel remains committed to strategic M&A, venture capital and our strong portfolio of Intel Capital-backed companies."

Intel Capital had been one of the larger corporate venture firms over the years but has tightened its focus in recent years to technologies related to its parent company. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.9 billion in more than 1,582 companies globally, and 692 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger, Intel said.

Anthony Lin, who has led mergers and acquisitions and international investing under Mr. Brooks, will lead Intel Capital temporarily while a search for a new president is conducted, the spokesman said. Mr. Lin, who joined Intel's mergers and acquisitions team in 2008, has previously worked at Banc of America Securities, ASAT, Merrill Lynch and PaineWebber.

Intel Capital, with about 300 portfolio companies, invested $225 million including 11 new investments and 26 follow-on deals in the first half of 2020, according to an email Intel Capital sent to its portfolio companies announcing the changes. Intel led more than 80% of its new deals in the first half of 2020, the email stated.

"We expect to end the year having invested more than $500 million. We also expect 2020 to be a very strong year of portfolio exits, notwithstanding macroeconomic conditions," the email stated.

Intel Capital, which invests in areas including artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, 5G telecom technology, data centers and cloud, also in July invested $250 million into Jio Platforms Ltd., the company running India's largest telecom provider by subscribers.

Substantial acquisitions done under Mr. Brooks included artificial intelligence chip maker Habana Labs, which was bought for about $2 billion, and autonomous car camera company Mobileye NV, which was bought for $15.3 billion.

Mr. Brooks, an engineer and former investment banker, took the top role at Intel Capital in 2015 and brought some changes to the group, including a compensation structure similar to traditional venture firms' compensation in which investors receive a percentage of the profits when a portfolio company is sold or goes public.

In 2018, Intel Capital laid off about a quarter of its staff, as the firm sought to do a smaller number of larger deals that were more strategically aligned with Intel Corp.'s core business. The firm sought to cut its then-60 investors since it wanted to focus on doing about 30 deals a year.

Then in January 2019, Intel Corp. named a new chief executive, Bob Swan.

Intel in July said its chief engineering officer was leaving the company and the company disclosed delays in its latest processor design.

Write to Tomio Geron at tomio.geron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GERON CORPORATION -3.49% 1.66 Delayed Quote.22.06%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.04% 48.57 Delayed Quote.-18.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
02:48aINTEL : Venture-Capital Investment Chief Exits
DJ
08/06Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06LISA SU : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06INTEL : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Intel Corporation Investors t..
BU
08/06INTEL : and VMware Extend Virtualization to Radio Access Network for 5G
AQ
08/06INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
08/05Curvature announced as official Data Centre Solutions Premier Support Partner..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 603 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 57,96 $
Last Close Price 48,57 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-18.85%206 568
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%379 184
NVIDIA CORPORATION92.70%277 715
BROADCOM INC.4.16%132 536
QUALCOMM, INC.25.88%125 678
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.25%121 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group