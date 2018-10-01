Log in
INTEL CORPORATION
Intel : Xeon Scalable Processors Set 95 New Performance World Records

10/01/2018

What's New: Intel today announced 95 new performance world records1 for its Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors using the most up-to-date benchmarks from industry-standard bodies. These world records were achieved in servers from major original equipment manufacturers, ranging from single-socket systems up to eight-socket systems.

'I'm extremely proud of the 95 world record performance benchmarks that our partners have delivered, but even more delighted to see the real-world performance that our customers are achieving on the fastest ramping Intel Xeon processor family in history.'
- Lisa Spelman, vice president and general manager of Intel Xeon products and data center marketing

Why CPU Performance Leadership Matters: The continued explosion of data and the need to process, store, analyze and share it is driving industry innovation and incredible demand for computing performance in the cloud, the network and the enterprise. Delivering world-record CPU performance enables enterprises to accelerate their operations and increase productivity. The use of Intel Xeon Scalable processors within cloud data centers, the enterprise and out to the edge allows customers to build fast, high-performing energy-efficient infrastructure.

What Performance Records Were Set: Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver world-record performance  in a variety of server platforms, ranging from general computing workloads running on single-socket systems to advanced technical computing and big data analytics workloads running on eight-socket systems. All systems tested include mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown.

A full list of the most recent world records can be found at Intel.com's Intel Xeon Scalable benchmarks page.

What Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Deliver: The Intel Xeon Scalable processor features a new core built from the ground up for the diverse workload needs and rapid growth of the data-centric era. The processor family offers up to 28 cores and 56 threads per processor, a 50 percent increase in memory channels and 20 percent more PCIe lanes compared with the prior generation, and delivers up to 2-times ﬂops/cycle with Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512) (compared with Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (Intel® AVX2)) enabling large gains in many high-performance computing applications and the foundation for emerging workloads such as artificial intelligence.

The Small Print:

1World Record Configurations: Results and configurations as of September 14, 2018 or as noted

  • World record claims are determined by evaluating published results from corresponding benchmark organizations as of 14 September 2018.
  • The test sponsors attest, as of date of publication, that CVE-2017-5754 (Meltdown) is mitigated in the system as tested and documented.
  • The test sponsors attest, as of date of publication, that CVE-2017-5753 (Spectre variant 1) is mitigated in the system as tested and documented.
  • The test sponsors attest, as of date of publication, that CVE-2017-5715 (Spectre variant 2) is mitigated in the system as tested and documented.
  • Additional configuration data can be found in each of the full disclosure test reports.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 21:11:06 UTC
