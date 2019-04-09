Intel : and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG,
GOOGL) today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping
enterprise customers seamlessly deploy applications across on-premise
and cloud environments. The two companies will collaborate on Anthos, a
new reference design based on the 2nd-Generation
Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor and an optimized Kubernetes software
stack that will deliver increased workload portability to customers who
want to take advantage of hybrid cloud environments. Intel will publish
the production design as an Intel
Select Solution, as well as a developer platform.
Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group
While organizations are embracing multi-cloud solutions to fuel their
businesses, many companies remain challenged to find the right hybrid
cloud solutions that enable seamless workload migration across clouds.
The new Anthos reference design will address this challenge by
delivering a stack optimized for workload portability, enabling
deployment of applications across on-premise data centers and public
cloud provider services.
“Google and Intel enjoy a long-standing partnership focused on
delivering infrastructure innovation to customers,” said Urs Hölzle,
senior vice president of Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud. “Data
center environments today are complex, and hardware and software
infrastructure is not ‘one size fits all.’ Our ability to collaborate
with Intel and take advantage of their technology and product innovation
to deliver Anthos solutions ensures that our customers can run their
applications in the way that best suits them.”
“Our collaboration with Google in delivering the infrastructure and
software optimizations required to advance their hybrid and multi-cloud
solution is a natural fit with Intel’s vision for data-centric
computing,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general
manager of the Data Center Group at Intel Corporation. “We’re delivering
an Intel technology foundation for customers to take advantage of their
data, and that requires delivery of architectures that can span across
various operating environments. This collaboration will give customers a
choice of optimized solutions that can be utilized both in the on-prem
as well as cloud environments.”
This collaboration is an extension of a technology alliance between the
two companies that already spans many infrastructure optimizations,
collaboration on high-growth workloads like artificial intelligence, and
integration of new technologies into the Google Cloud Platform, such as
the 2nd-Generation
Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel®
Optane™ DC Persistent Memory.
The new reference design will be delivered by mid-year 2019 with
expected solution delivery from OEMs and solutions integrators in market
later this year.
