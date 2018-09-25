Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Intel : and Industry Partners Accelerate 5G in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:14am CEST

What's New: Today at the Intel 5G Network Summit in Beijing, China, Sandra Rivera, senior vice president of Intel's Network Platforms Group, unveiled new developments across the 5G value chain alongside a powerful ecosystem of industry leaders, including Baidu*, China Mobile*, China Telecom*, China Unicom*, H3C*, Huawei*, Tencent*, Unisoc* and ZTE.*

'By providing end-to-end technologies and collaboration with our partner ecosystem in China, Intel will accelerate the path to 5G. This is another excellent example of how we are uniquely able to bring together the worlds of connectivity, computing and cloud for a seamlessly connected, powerfully smart 5G future.'
-Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president of the Network Platforms Group

Why It's Important: Intel's end-to-end portfolio of technologies and solutions makes it a key enabler delivering on the promise of 5G. Intel is bringing together an ecosystem of telecommunications equipment manufacturers (TEMs) and operators to accelerate 5G commercialization. Through leading industry keynotes and a panel, today's event also gave attendees a deep look at the progress being made by Intel and partners in 5G networks in China.

What Was Unveiled: Among the day's top news:

  • Unisoc, which produces chipsets for mobile phones, shared plans to utilize Intel 5G modems for mid-tier Android* smartphones in China and globally with its applications processor, ROC1. Unisoc CTO Xiaoxin Qiu appeared on stage with Dr. Cormac Conroy, Intel vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group, who said Intel will target broad global markets, building upon its strong momentum in LTE modems as 5G scales.
  • Cloud provider Baidu's System Department executive director Zhenyu Hou announced that a joint artificial intelligence and 5G innovation lab will be developed with Intel to explore converged edge and cloud services to provide better user experiences, delivering 5G-ready applications in the areas of the Internet of Things, entertainment and automotive.
  • China Unicom and the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG) unveiled plans to collaborate with Intel to deliver new 5G experiences and capabilities at the coming 2022 Winter Olympics.

Why an Ecosystem Matters: Intel has a long history in China as an enabler with technologies for computing, data center and cloud and will deliver 5G with its ecosystem to service providers and operators. Its partners in the region are key to this transformation. Because 5G experiences will only be as capable as the network that supports them, Intel's focus in cloud computing from the data center to the edge to devices enables partners to leverage existing Intel® Xeon® processor-based infrastructure to rapidly develop, test and deploy the next-generation experiences and services for customers. This includes network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions that run on Intel.

Other Unveilings:

  • Alibaba AliOS' named Intel as one of the first strategic partners of its intelligent transportation initiative, aiming to support the construction of an intelligent road traffic network. The two companies, along with Datang Telecom* will explore v2x usage model with respect to 5G communication and edge computing based on the Intel Network Edge Virtualization Software Development Kit (NEV SDK), as shared at the recent Alibaba Yunqi Conference in Hangzhou. (Earlier story: Alibaba and Intel Transforming Data-Centric Computing from Hyperscale Data Centers to the Edge)
  • H3C, an Ethernet switch maker, and Comba Telecom Holdings* outlined plans to use an Intel FlexRAN 5G NR-compliant solution for 5G.
  • Huawei shared successes in interoperability trials with Intel as part of the IMT 2020 5G Phase 3 testing and announced that the two companies will continue to work together on driving this International Telecommunications Union (ITU) standard to completion.
  • Tencent WeTest is deploying an industry-leading edge-cloud gaming platform based on Intel Xeon processors to drive the gaming industry ecosystem into next phase of transformation with a focus on infrastructure, game R&D, distribution and devices.

More Context: 5G at Intel

2018 Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and Intel Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 05:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:14aINTEL : and Industry Partners Accelerate 5G in China
PU
12:03aINTEL : Participates in White House Summit on Advancing US Leadership in Quantum..
BU
09/24INTEL : Participates in White House Summit on Advancing US Leadership in Quantum..
PU
09/24INTEL : AXX2POSTBRCKT Intel Mounting Bracket for Server, Workstation for Federal..
AQ
09/24INTEL : Targets 5G Infrastructure with Latest Silicon Photonics Technology
PU
09/21INTEL : Alibaba and Intel Partner on Joint Edge Computing Service
AQ
09/21Cyber Security Market Dominated By Key Players Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP..
AQ
09/20INTEL : Making Factories Better Places for Humans to Work
PU
09/20INTEL : Alibaba and Intel Transforming Data-Centric Computing from Hyperscale Da..
PU
09/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : teams with Intel to develop breakthrough edge-computing stan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Intel Capital sells 1.73M Switch shares 
09/24Chinese Smartphone Vendors Are The Key To Strong Mobile Memory Sales 
09/24'SAFER' DIVIDEND DOW DOGS : Intel, Chevron, DowDupont, McDonald's, And Boeing Ca.. 
09/24AMD : Digging Into Revenue Targets 
09/24INTEL : Too Cheap To Ignore 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 547 M
EBIT 2018 22 114 M
Net income 2018 19 327 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 11,49
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 55,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%215 149
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%221 332
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.31%160 178
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.13%106 990
BROADCOM INC-2.90%101 266
MICRON TECHNOLOGY8.80%51 890
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.