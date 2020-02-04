Intel : and Sinclair Holdings Build First All-Digital Hotel for a Greener and More Personal Experience

What’s New: Today, Intel announced its collaboration with The Sinclair, Autograph Collection, in Fort Worth, Texas, the world’s first all-digital hotel. The Sinclair utilizes Intel internet of things (IoT) functionality, including building and in-room sensors, IoT gateways, dashboards and restaurant sinks and appliances. Together, Intel and The Sinclair are delivering the next-generation connected guest experience through location-based analytics, as well as by utilizing the latest offerings from Cisco, SAS and other digital vendors.

“The Sinclair combines the beauty and historical significance of Fort Worth with the innovative connected technology of the future. By using the latest connected technology from Intel and our other partners, we can offer guests the absolute best experience from the moment they walk through the door. Intel has a rich history of delivering innovative solutions to improve the guest experience, and this hotel will drive innovation forward in the hospitality industry.”

–Farukh Aslam, CEO and president of Sinclair Holdings LLC

How It Works: The Sinclair transforms hotel operations to function more efficiently, as well as provide data-driven business insights that enable management and staff to personalize each guest’s experience.

The technology underpinnings of this smart hotel include:

Intel’s IoT gateway brings together the data, edge computing power and management capabilities of the smart building infrastructure.

Cisco’s Meraki smart Wi-Fi cloud networking solution with SAS data analytics integration offers location-based analytics and personalized guest messaging.

Voltserver’s Power over Ethernet (PoE) delivers its patented “Digital Electricity” solution to power Cisco switches.

Motorized shades and drapes from Somfy use PoE for management and control and are easily controlled by guests through a digital kiosk.

Electric Mirror supplies PoE-powered LED mirrors, which guests can use to read trending news, listen to music, get weather updates and contact guest services.

Lithium battery-powered uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems eliminate the need for diesel emergency generators.

Intel Unite® wireless display and collaboration technology powers the hotel’s meeting spaces.

SinkTech IoT sinks in the hotel restaurant regulate water temperature, soap and sanitizer levels through a fully-automated, connected solution.

Intel PoE NUCs support many of the IoT technologies above (gateways, controllers, data aggregation, edge computing and an Intel Unite hub).

End-to-end Intel-based technologies enable the hotel from the smart features above to the reservation systems, point of sale, networking infrastructure, back office and guest services, such as mobile key and wireless charging.

Why It Matters: Through these innovations, The Sinclair is reimagining the future of hotels to provide enhanced and personalized technology-driven experiences for guests and hospitality professionals alike.

Hotel staff can use mobile devices to connect to reservation and property management software anywhere on the premises, increasing productivity and customer service. Wireless point of sale systems enable food and drink sales anywhere on the property. Hotel guests can configure environmental settings such as temperature, lighting and shower preferences with a few taps to a digital screen, allowing for a personalized experience.

“Our collaboration with The Sinclair is one of a growing number of examples of how IoT technology is making buildings smarter and allowing hospitality providers to build richer, more personalized and powerful experiences for guests and associates,” said Joe Jensen, Intel vice president and general manager of the Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Division. “Intel technology will help The Sinclair deliver next-generation connected experiences to hotel staff and guests.”

