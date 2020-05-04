Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 07:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about $900 million to help it develop self-driving "robotaxis" that could take to the streets in early 2022, the company said on Monday.

Moovit will remain independent while its technology and the data it collects from more than 800 million users in 102 countries will be integrated into Intel's Israel-based autonomous car unit Mobileye.

The price paid was nearly twice the $500 million valuation when Moovit last raised money in 2018. Intel owned about 7% of Moovit through a previous equity investment and paid about $840 million in cash to assume full ownership.

The deal talks started with Moovit seeking to do a capital raise before the novel coronavirus outbreak globally, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. Moovit had enough cash to sustain itself for about a year, and when the economic impact of the pandemic became evident, it decided to explore an outright sale to Intel, the source added. The deal was negotiated in 40 days through virtual meetings, according to the source.

"Moovit is an acquisition that fills some very critical gaps that we have going forward," Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua told Reuters.

The initial goal, he said, was to have a small fleet of driverless taxis in countries like Israel, France and South Korea.

Moovit is popular for helping commuters or tourists find the best way to a destination by showing them bus and train routes, bike paths and car-pooling options.

Once integrated with Mobileye, the app will be a platform to order the robotaxis and the real-time data will ensure the vehicles are deployed in high-demand areas, Shashua said.

Intel forecasts robotaxis will be a $160 billion market by 2030.

The decision to buy now, when much of the world economy is at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, stems from Mobileye's ability to more accurately predict when its technology will be ready, Shashua said. And the target is 2022.

"For a company like Intel, which has a very orderly plan of how the future should unfold, the coronavirus should not be a setback. On the contrary, you should look at the crisis then find opportunities," Shashua said.

Moovit has raised $133 million from investors including Intel, BMW iVentures, and Sequoia Capital. In 2018 it raised $50 million in an investment round led by Intel Capital.

Intel has made significant investments already in Israel, including its $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye in 2017. In December it bought Israeli artificial intelligence firm Habana Labs for $2 billion.

(This story corrects typo in company name in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Mark Potter and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:27pINTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
RE
01:22pINTEL : Acquires Israeli Mobility App Moovit for $900 Million
DJ
12:59pINTEL : There is More to Our Moovit Acquisition Than Meets the Eye
PU
12:59pINTEL : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye
PU
12:57pINTEL : buys Moovit app for $900M to boost bet on robotic cars
AQ
12:01pINTEL : Acquires Moovit to Accelerate Mobileye's Mobility-as-a-Service Offering
BU
10:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
07:38aINTEL : Fitch Affirms Intel at 'A+/F1'; Outlook Remains Stable
AQ
05/01INTEL : Response to COVID-19 Crisis
PU
04/30INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 726 M
EBIT 2020 24 235 M
Net income 2020 19 357 M
Debt 2020 15 085 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
EV / Sales2021 3,48x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,02  $
Last Close Price 57,47  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.98%243 328
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.83%264 074
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.18%173 948
BROADCOM INC.-17.82%103 826
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.48%100 689
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.27%85 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group