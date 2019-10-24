Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/24 04:00:00 pm
52.23 USD   +0.99%
05:57pINTEL : data center rebound eases U.S.-China trade war worries
RE
05:33pIntel Raises Outlook, Sending Shares Higher--2nd Update
DJ
05:26pLAKEFIELD : Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Intel : data center rebound eases U.S.-China trade war worries

0
10/24/2019 | 05:57pm EDT
The Intel logo is seen on a computer at the Thailand Game Show 2018 in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast, powered by sales to data centers and easing concerns about slowing demand during the U.S.-China trade war.

The chipmaker's shares rose 4.8% to $54.75 in extended trading.

The results came as a relief to the industry after dour forecasts from two major chipmakers earlier this week.

After years of acquisitions outside its core area of processing chips under previous leaders, Intel under Chief Executive Bob Swan has reined in spending, slowing investments in areas like memory chips and shedding struggling businesses.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, has doubled down on its core markets such as personal computers and data centers, both of which beat analysts' third-quarter expectations.

Chief Financial Officer George Davis said Intel anticipated most of the year's data center spending would come in the second half because many customers bought chips in 2018 and took time to install them.

"Data center came back much more strongly than even we anticipated this quarter," Davis said in an interview. "Cloud customers actually grew year over year, and last year was an extraordinary year."

Intel has also been contending with a U.S.-China trade war that led to tariffs on its chips. About $200 million (£155.57 million) of Intel's third-quarter revenue came from Chinese data center owners purchasing chips sooner than they otherwise would have, likely out of trade concerns, Davis said.

However, PC makers did not appear to have shifted their buying to the third quarter to get orders in ahead of U.S. tariffs taking effect later this year, David noted. Intel saw about $200 million to $300 million of such activity last quarter, he said.

Intel, which is racing against rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to make smaller chips, said the move to the newer process was on track and it would have chips from its next generation by 2021.

Intel's board has approved a $20 billion increase in its stock repurchase program, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue in Intel's client computing business, which caters to PC makers and is the biggest contributor to sales, fell 5% to $9.7 billion, but still beat FactSet estimates of $9.60 billion.

Davis said revenue could have been higher but Intel was unable to make enough chips for entry-level PCs.

"Demand has just outstripped our ability to add capacity," Davis said. "In some ways it's a good problem to have, but anytime you can't satisfy your customers, that's not a good outcome."

Revenue from its higher-margin data center business rose 4% to $6.4 billion in the quarter, while analysts were expecting revenue of $5.62 billion, according to FactSet.

Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $19.2 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $18.82 billion and a profit of $1.21 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the full year, the company expects revenue of $71 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $69.5 billion. That came in above analysts' estimate of $69.43 billion.

Intel said net revenue was steady at $19.19 billion, beating estimates of $18.05 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, above estimates of $1.24 per share.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shailesh Kuber and Richard Chang)

By Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.99% 52.23 Delayed Quote.10.21%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 467 M
EBIT 2019 22 065 M
Net income 2019 18 628 M
Debt 2019 14 587 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 54,22  $
Last Close Price 52,23  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION10.21%229 120
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%248 215
NVIDIA CORPORATION46.13%118 810
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.87%111 239
BROADCOM INC.10.24%111 195
QUALCOMM35.72%93 897
