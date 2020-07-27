Intel : engineering chief Murthy Renduchintala to leave as it shakes up key unit

The company is reorganizing its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) and its new leaders will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan, the company said.

The move will also see Intel's Ann Kelleher leading the development of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chip technology processes. Last week, the company had said the smaller, faster 7-nm technology was six months behind schedule.

Renduchintala, group president of TSCG, joined Intel in 2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, and is on Accenture's board since April 2018.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)