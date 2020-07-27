Intel : engineering chief Murthy Renduchintala to leave as it shakes up key unit

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's Chief Engineering
Officer Murthy Renduchintala is departing, as part of a move
that will see its key technology unit separated into five teams,
the chipmaker said on Monday.
The company is reorganizing its Technology, Systems
Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) and its new leaders will
report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan, the company
said.
The move will also see Intel's Ann Kelleher leading the
development of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chip technology
processes. Last week, the company had said the smaller, faster
7-nm technology was six months behind schedule.
Renduchintala, group president of TSCG, joined Intel in
2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies,
and is on Accenture's board since April 2018.
