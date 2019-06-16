Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : launches project to help Israeli tech start-ups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
Intel CEO Robert Swan poses for a photo before attending a roundtable event with members of the media in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Intel Corp launched a project on Sunday to help start-ups in Israel develop technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems, and said it planned to bring the scheme to other countries as well.

The 20-week program, called Ignite, will offer business and technical support to up to 15 start-ups, the California-based company said, adding it would not take equity stakes in the start-ups now, but might do so eventually.

Intel is one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed, and this year said it was investing 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) to expand its manufacturing operations there.

"Israel has the deep skill base in AI, autonomous systems and the underlying technologies critical to these inflections that make it a natural choice to launch our Ignite program," said CEO Bob Swan.

Intel paid $15.3 billion to buy Israeli autonomous-vehicle technology company Mobileye two years ago.

"I have absolutely no regrets with the acquisition of Mobileye," Swan told reporters in Tel Aviv, adding that since its purchase Mobileye had doubled its penetration into the high-growth industry of autonomous driving vehicles.

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department added Huawei Technologies Co to its so-called “Entity List” - a move that bans the telecom giant from buying parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval.

China is an important market for Intel and Huawei is a large customer.

"What we intend to do is be very focused on serving customers around the world but at the same time abide by the rules. We aren't shipping anything that's specified on the entity list," Swan said.

($1 = 3.6030 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Mark Potter)

By Tova Cohen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:53pINTEL : to ‘Ignite' key startup tech with accelerator program in Tel Aviv
AQ
12:42pINTEL : launches project to help Israeli tech start-ups
RE
11:36aINTEL : Announces Program for Israeli Startups Targeting Tech Inflections
BU
06/14Broadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
06/14Broadcom Guidance Weighs on Semiconductor ETFs
DJ
06/14Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/13SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
06/13INTEL : Creates New Network and Custom Logic Group
DJ
06/13INTEL : Introducing Intel's New Network and Custom Logic Group
PU
06/13INTEL : acquires Ethernet switch maker for data center
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 674 M
EBIT 2019 21 873 M
Net income 2019 18 688 M
Debt 2019 15 925 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-0.49%194 570
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
BROADCOM INC4.58%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.34%81 472
QUALCOMM22.88%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About