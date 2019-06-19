Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : ‘One API' Project Delivers Unified Programming Model Across Diverse Architectures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

What's New: Today at Intel's Software Technology Day in London, Intel engineering leaders provided an update on Intel's software project - 'One API' - to deliver a unified programming model to simplify application development across diverse computing architectures.

'One API is a project to deliver a set of developer tools that provide a unified programming model that simplifies development for workloads across diverse architectures. As our breadth of compute has grown to include specialized accelerators, Intel will deliver software solutions that allow developers to get the full performance out of the hardware.'
- Bill Savage, Intel vice president and general manager of Compute Performance Developer Products

Why It's Important: As the world's data-centric workloads become more diverse, so do architectures that process that data. Intel's breadth of architectures span scalar (CPU), vector (GPU), matrix (AI) and spatial (FPGA). These architectures, often referred to at Intel with the acronym SVMS, require an efficient software programming model to deliver performance. One API addresses this with ease-of-use and performance, while eliminating the need to maintain separate code bases, multiple programming languages, and different tools and workflows.

An example of where Intel provides customers with this cross-architecture capability today is Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, a software developer toolkit that delivers consistent, optimized deep learning inference capabilities across Intel SVMS architectures.

How It Works: One API supports direct programming and API programming, and will deliver a unified language and libraries that offer full native code performance across a range of hardware, including CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI accelerators.

  • Direct programming: One API contains a new direct programming language, Data Parallel C++ (DPC++), an open, cross-industry alternative to single architecture proprietary languages. DPC++ delivers parallel programming productivity and performance using a programming model familiar to developers. DPC++ is based on C++, incorporates SYCL* from the Kronos Group and includes language extensions developed in an open community process.
  • API-based programming: One API's powerful libraries span several workload domains that benefit from acceleration. Library functions are custom-coded for each target architecture.
  • Analysis and debug tools: Building on leading analysis tools, Intel will deliver enhanced versions of analysis and debug tools to support DPC++ and the range of SVMS architectures.

What Developers Should Expect: Intel will release a developer beta and additional details on the One API project in 2019's fourth quarter.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
06:20pDell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
RE
06:19pINTEL : ‘One API' Project Delivers Unified Programming Model Across Divers..
PU
06/18INTEL : Data-Centric Portfolio Accelerates Convergence of High-Performance Compu..
AQ
06/18Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
RE
06/17INTEL : Data-Centric Portfolio Accelerates Convergence of High-Performance Compu..
PU
06/17INTEL : Offers Computer-Powered ‘Echolocation' Tech and Artificial Intelli..
PU
06/17INTEL : reportedly delaying massive new chip plant in Israel
AQ
06/17U.S. chipmakers quietly lobby to ease Huawei ban
RE
06/17Palestinian contractors poised for riches from Israeli tech firm's takeover
RE
06/16INTEL : launches program to 'ignite' Israeli hi-tech cooperation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 674 M
EBIT 2019 21 873 M
Net income 2019 18 688 M
Debt 2019 15 925 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-1.70%194 570
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
BROADCOM INC4.60%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.93%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.64%81 472
QUALCOMM21.44%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About