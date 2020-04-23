Log in
Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'

04/23/2020 | 06:04pm EDT
U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

Intel Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street views as it cited the cost of readying a new PC chip and said it would not update its full-year forecast because of "significant economic uncertainty" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Intel's shares fell 6% in extended trading, even as Intel reported that demand for its processor chips surged in the first quarter as consumers and businesses bought computers and built out data centers to handle working from home.

"We continue to assess how COVID-19 impacts to the economy will offset the immediate catalysts for more remote work," Chief Executive Bob Swan said on a conference call with investors, saying Intel would adjust its production plans accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped through the semiconductor industry, disrupting operations as lockdown orders hit countries in the chip supply chain such as Malaysia.

Swan said the company had to "temporarily pause" some projects due to local government restrictions at some sites, but said Intel's factories largely have been able to meet demand.

In an interview with Reuters, Chief Financial Officer George Davis said stay-at-home orders around the world drover higher demand for Intel's chips during the first quarter.

?We saw stronger demand for PCs as people sheltered at home,? Davis said. Demand for data center chips also rose ?as people tried to make sure their infrastructure could match the requirements of having so many of their employees working remotely. And obviously with the cloud, there?s much more activity on the cloud.?

But Davis said Intel expects lower gross margins in the second quarter because of the costs of readying its "Tiger Lake" 10-nanonmeter processors for the PC market, which Intel plans to sell those chips starting in the third quarter. The costs drove Intel's profit forecast for the quarter below Wall Street expectations, he said.

?It?s a zero margin impact for the year. Given the timing of when the product is releasing, it just has a very big impact in one quarter. That explains more than the difference with consensus on EPS," Davis said.

Intel's tepid forecast also weighed on shares of other chipmakers. Nvidia Corp, Micron Technology, Applied Materials, and Advanced Micro Devices fell between 1% and 2% after-the-bell.

Intel expects second-quarter adjusted profit of $1.10 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.19 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3aC0Rix)

Revenue in the company's client computing business, which caters to PC makers and is the biggest contributor to sales, rose 14% to $9.8 billion during the first quarter, beating FactSet estimates of $9.34 billion.

Intel's higher-margin data center business reported revenue that surged 43% to $7 billion, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.32 billion, according to FactSet.

By Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -0.04% 55.9 Delayed Quote.21.94%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -2.32% 50.9 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.76% 59.04 Delayed Quote.0.42%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.32% 43.77 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.75% 284.01 Delayed Quote.21.61%
06:04pIntel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 657 M
EBIT 2020 23 553 M
Net income 2020 19 006 M
Debt 2020 18 545 M
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
EV / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 253 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 64,66  $
Last Close Price 59,04  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION0.42%257 259
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%253 156
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.61%175 263
BROADCOM INC.-17.74%103 934
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.71%102 772
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.36%85 362
