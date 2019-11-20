Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : says chip supply for personal computers remains tight

11/20/2019 | 05:46pm EST
Computer chip maker Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

Intel Corp said on Wednesday it was increasing its reliance on contract chip manufacturers to ramp up supply of chips used in personal computers as the company struggles with shipment delays amid higher demand.

Intel said supply remained "extremely tight" even though it has expanded its manufacturing capacity and increased second-half PC chip supply by double digits compared with the first half.

"Despite our best efforts, we have not yet resolved this challenge," the chipmaker said in a letter, in which it also apologized to its customers and partners for the delays.

Intel had said in October that demand in the PC business was outstripping its ability to add capacity and it was considering outside chip makers.

Shares of the chipmaker, which reaffirmed its forecast for the fourth quarter, were down 1% in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 889 M
Net income 2019 19 571 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 254 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
