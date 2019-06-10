Log in
Intel : to Acquire Barefoot Networks, Accelerating Delivery of Ethernet-Based Fabrics

0
06/10/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

By Navin Shenoy

Intel's customers operate in a world that is growing and transforming by leaps and bounds. We've discussed previously the amazing fact that over half of the world's data was generated in the past two years and only 2% of that data has been analyzed. Driven by that reality, we're always asking ourselves how we can better enable our customers to harness the potential of this data, by moving, storing and processing it with the speed and efficiency that they demand.

An essential part of the equation is providing data center interconnects that can keep pace with our customers' extraordinary and growing requirements. This is why interconnect is one of our six technology pillars in which we are investing to serve our customers.

With this in mind, Intel has signed an agreement to acquire Barefoot Networks, an emerging leader in Ethernet switch silicon and software for use in the data center, specializing in the programmability and flexibility necessary to meet the performance and ever-changing needs of the hyperscale cloud. Upon close, the addition of Barefoot Networks will support our focus on end-to-end cloud networking and infrastructure leadership, and will allow Intel to continue to deliver on new workloads, experiences and capabilities for our data center customers.

Craig Barratt is the chief executive officer of Barefoot Networks.

Led by Dr. Craig Barratt and based in Santa Clara, California, the Barefoot Networks team is a great complement to our existing connectivity offerings. Barefoot Networks will add deep expertise in cloud network architectures, P4-programmable high-speed data paths, switch silicon development, P4 compilers, driver software, network telemetry and computational networking. Most important, this is one of the most talented and experienced teams in this domain in the industry. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Barratt and his team to the Intel family once the transaction closes, which is expected to be in the third quarter of 2019.

We look forward to serving Barefoot Networks' current customers, and to introducing its innovative programmable networking paradigm to more customers around the world.

Navin Shenoy is executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group at Intel Corporation.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:57:03 UTC
