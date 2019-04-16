Intel : to Exit 5G Smartphone Modem Business, Focus 5G Efforts on Network Infrastructure and Other Data-Centric Opportunities

Intel Corporation today announced its intention to exit the 5G
smartphone modem business and complete an assessment of the
opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices
and other data-centric devices. Intel will also continue to invest in
its 5G network infrastructure business.
The company will continue to meet current customer commitments for its
existing 4G smartphone modem product line, but does not expect to launch
5G modem products in the smartphone space, including those originally
planned for launches in 2020.
“We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the
‘cloudification’ of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it
has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and
positive returns,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan. “5G continues to be a
strategic priority across Intel, and our team has developed a valuable
portfolio of wireless products and intellectual property. We are
assessing our options to realize the value we have created, including
the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and
devices in a 5G world.”
Intel expects to provide additional details in its upcoming
first-quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call, scheduled for
April 25.
