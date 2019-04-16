Log in
Intel : to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones

04/16/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

Intel Corp. is exiting the business of making modem chips for 5G smartphones, the company said Tuesday, hours after its chief rival in that market, Qualcomm Inc., resolved a yearslong legal dispute with Apple Inc.

Intel said it wouldn't launch 5G modem products that had been slated to go out next year, and would instead assess opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in personal computers and internet-of-things devices.

While Intel was excited about 5G, in the modem business, "it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns," Chief Executive Bob Swan said in a statement. He added that the new generation of wireless technology remains a strategic priority, and that Intel is "assessing our options to realize the value we have created" in 5G, including opportunities with other devices and platforms.

(More to come)

INTEL CORPORATION 0.76% 56.71 Delayed Quote.20.22%
QUALCOMM 23.21% 70.45 Delayed Quote.0.07%
