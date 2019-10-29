Lakefield: Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a 'Lakefield' reference board during Intel Corporation's news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lakefield features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world's most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Intel's mobile client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' introduces the industry's first product with 3D stacking and hybrid computing architecture. Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield offers OEMs more flexibility for thin-and-light form factor PCs. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

