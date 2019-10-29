Lakefield: Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology

Intel's mobile client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' introduces the industry's first product with 3D stacking and hybrid computing architecture. Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield achieves a dramatic reduction in standby power, core area and package height over previous generations of technology, offering OEMs more flexibility for thin-and-light form factor PCs.
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a 'Lakefield' reference board during Intel Corporation's news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lakefield features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world's most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
At CES 2019, Intel Corporation previews a new client platform code-named 'Lakefield.' If features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. Lakefield has five cores, combining a 10nm high-performance Sunny Cove core with four Intel Atom processor-based cores into a tiny motherboard for thin and light devices packed with performance, long battery life and connectivity. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world's most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
