INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
News 
News

Lakefield: Hybrid CPU with Foveros Technology

0
10/29/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Intel's mobile client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' introduces the industry's first product with 3D stacking and hybrid computing architecture. Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield achieves a dramatic reduction in standby power, core area and package height over previous generations of technology, offering OEMs more flexibility for thin-and-light form factor PCs.

News Press Materials Images
  • Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a 'Lakefield' reference board during Intel Corporation's news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Lakefield features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world's most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Intel's mobile client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' introduces the industry's first product with 3D stacking and hybrid computing architecture. Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield offers OEMs more flexibility for thin-and-light form factor PCs. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel's mobile client platform, code-named 'Lakefield,' introduces the industry's first product with 3D stacking and hybrid computing architecture. Leveraging Intel's latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, Lakefield offers OEMs more flexibility for thin-and-light form factor PCs. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • At CES 2019, Intel Corporation previews a new client platform code-named 'Lakefield.' If features a hybrid CPU architecture with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. Lakefield has five cores, combining a 10nm high-performance Sunny Cove core with four Intel Atom processor-based cores into a tiny motherboard for thin and light devices packed with performance, long battery life and connectivity. Intel displays how its technology is the foundation for the world's most important innovations and advances at CES 2019 from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 18 MB) Videos
  • Co-EMIB, Intel's EMIB and Foveros Tech Together, Delivers High Bandwidth at Low Power
  • 2019 CES: Intel Displays a World of Innovation (News Event Replay)
  • Intel Previews New Hybrid CPU Architecture with Foveros 3D Packaging

» Download video: 'CES 2019: Intel Displays a World of Innovation (News Event Replay)'

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 19:01:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 886 M
Net income 2019 19 566 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 56,53  $
Last Close Price 56,76  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION20.95%246 906
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%249 795
NVIDIA CORPORATION54.90%125 935
BROADCOM INC.14.66%115 649
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS26.98%112 221
QUALCOMM45.93%100 960
