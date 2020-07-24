Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had "identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

On this news, the Company's share price fell more than 10% in afterhours trading on July 23, 2020.

If you purchased Intel securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
07:37pWall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
RE
07:25pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intel Corporation (..
BU
07:12pTech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down
DJ
06:19pTech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down
DJ
06:12pTech weighs on Wall Street as virus cases mount
RE
06:08pTech weighs on Wall St as virus cases mount
RE
05:32pTech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down
DJ
04:57pTech titans drag Wall St lower as virus cases mount
RE
04:26pIntel Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; Taiwan Semiconductor ADRs Up
DJ
04:16pGlobal shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 023 M - -
Net income 2020 19 573 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 59,54 $
Last Close Price 60,40 $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION0.92%255 734
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.26%335 941
NVIDIA CORPORATION72.20%249 247
BROADCOM INC.-2.01%124 545
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.58%118 193
QUALCOMM, INC.1.63%100 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group