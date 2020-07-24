Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had "identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

On this news, the Company's share price fell more than 10% in afterhours trading on July 23, 2020.

