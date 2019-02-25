MWC 2019: Intel Showcases New Products and Partnerships Accelerating the 5G Revolution

At Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Intel is displaying –
through new product announcements, partnerships and innovative customer
use cases – how the cloud, devices and edge computing are fueling the
network to transform and, in turn, unlock limitless opportunities across
5G.
The Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000 is designed for communications service providers to enable 5G next-generation core and virtualized radio access network solutions. Intel Corporation introduced the Intel FPGA PAC N3000 at MWC 2019 in February 2019. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Customers AT&T*,
Ericsson*, Nokia*,
Rakuten*,
Sony*,
Warner
Bros.* and others are highlighting how they are innovating and
expanding their businesses through the ability to successfully move,
store and process massive amounts of data rapidly and efficiently.
In addition to announcing new products uniquely tailored for delivering
increased computing capability at the edge and further advances to its
network technology innovation with the industry, Intel also is
announcing initial customer adoption for its 10nm base station
system-on-chip (SoC), code-named Snow Ridge.
“As the cloud fuels the network to transform and computing at the
edge drives innovation, the opportunity for 5G becomes limitless. Intel
is delivering new products and innovation to propel the adoption of 5G
and empower our customers and partners to grow their businesses.”
--
Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the
Network Platforms Group
5G Base Stations Get Smarter: There is no area gaining more
industry attention than the network edge and, in particular, radio
access networks (RAN) and base station computing. First unveiled at CES
2019, Snow Ridge is Intel’s 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) technology for
wireless base stations. Intel today announced that Ericsson is adopting
Intel’s Snow Ridge next-generation silicon to further evolve its 5G base
station product lines. To deliver its unique 5G solutions, Ericsson is
using Snow Ridge as a component along with its custom silicon to deliver
market-leading RAN Compute* solutions. We expect to be in production on
Snow Ridge in the second half of this year.
Intel Extends Cloud Architectures to the Network Core and Edge: Intel
has built compelling solutions for service providers as they transform
their networks for 5G. With the upcoming launch of the next Intel® Xeon®
Scalable platform family member, Cascade Lake, Intel will enable
telecommunications service providers to seize new cloud and network
opportunities and optimize their data center, core and edge environments
to meet growing computing, artificial intelligence and storage demands.
Intel will provide more details as it nears launch.
Power and Acceleration for the Edge: Along with the cloud and
wireless access, the network edge is a critical point of innovation for
global infrastructure providers and operators who are building out
cloud-based network solutions.
To this end, Intel has delivered new products and open source software
innovation with the industry. Intel today is launching the new Intel®
FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000 (Intel® FPGA PAC N3000)
that is specifically designed for the acceleration of virtualized
network functions ranging from 5G RAN to core network applications.
Customers Rakuten
and Affirmed Networks* are currently sampling the Intel FPGA PAC N3000
for product delivery in 2019’s third quarter.
Intel additionally provided a first look at its upcoming Intel Xeon D
family product, code-named Hewitt Lake. Hewitt Lake is expected to
deliver a power-efficient SoC configuration tailored for exceptional
computing at the edge and for security and storage solutions that
typically face both power and space constraints.
The Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit is designed
to foster open collaboration and application innovation at the network
and enterprise edge. OpenNESS is an open-source reference software that
we are making available to enable the ecosystem to create and deploy new
edge applications and services. It helps simplify network complexity for
developers and enables secure on-boarding of edge services. OpenNESS
will make it easier for cloud and internet of things developers to
engage with a worldwide ecosystem of hardware, software and solutions
integrators to develop new 5G and edge use cases and services.
Intel Modems Move 5G Forward: While Intel’s network and edge
solutions create a cloud-based foundation that enables 5G, Intel’s 5G
modem products also play a major role in moving forward 5G adoption.
Intel today is announcing a collaboration with Skyworks* to co-optimize
the multimode 5G radio frequency (RF) solution for the Intel® XMM™ 8160
5G modem.
The XMM 8160 platform will be highly scalable and targeted to all tiers
and market verticals with support for 2G, 3G, CDMA, TDSCDMA, LTE, 5G and
GNSS, spanning mobile, automotive, wearables, cellular infrastructure
and IoT markets. The platform, including RF front end, will be available
in 2019’s fourth quarter for product certification purposes at select
customers, with broad availability targeted for the first quarter of
2020.
Additionally, Fibocom*, a leading manufacturer of cellular M.2 modules,
is announcing today that it will enhance its product portfolio and
integrate the Intel XMM 8160 5G modem. In support of this news, gateway
manufacturing vendors D-Link*, Arcadyan*, Gemtek*
and VVDN* announced they are adopting the Intel XMM 7560 gigabit LTE
modem for their gateway solutions, with upgrade plans to move to the
Intel XMM 8160 5G modem in early 2020.
