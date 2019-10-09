Media Alert: Intel Customer Spotlight: Live Discussion with Siemens Healthineers

On Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, Intel will host a live discussion and Q&A with Siemens Healthineers, a global healthcare market leader in diagnostic imaging that benefits an estimated 5 million patients globally every day.

This is the latest in Intel's Spotlight Series, which features Intel customers who are transforming their businesses across artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and other data-centric technologies.

During the Spotlight event, Siemens Healthineers' Peter Shen, vice president, Business Development, Digital Health, will talk about the company's current efforts and future vision in driving technology innovation in the healthcare industry, across the continuum of clinical, partner ecosystem and patient experience. The conversation will also dive into one of today's hot topics of conversation in the health IT field: the role of AI and deep learning in improving personalized medicine and identifying disease pathways, ultimately leading to standard of care delivery - an ambitious goal and win-win for both providers and payers.

Furthermore, Shen will discuss the rapidly-evolving needs in level of performance and privacy that providers expect - and why that requires computing flexibility from the edge to the cloud. He'll also share what to expect next from Siemens Healthineers' partnership with Intel.

WHAT: Intel Customer Spotlight Series: Siemens Healthineers

WHEN: 11:15 a.m. PDT, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

FORMAT: At 11:15 a.m. PDT, moderator Tim Crawford, host of the 'CIO in the Know' podcast, will interview Peter Shen for 25 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of open Q&A.

