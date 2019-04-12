Media Alert: Intel at COMPUTEX 2019

Join Intel at COMPUTEX 2019 to discover how the company is transforming intelligent computing for our data-centric world to expand human potential. Intel is delivering technology leadership, working closely with the ecosystem to fuel innovation and push the boundaries of computing forward.

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, will deliver the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote with the theme, “Powering Every Person’s Greatest Contribution, Together.” (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Where: Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan, 110

When: May 28-June 1, 2019

Intel at COMPUTEX: Press Kit

EVENT: COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, returns to deliver the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote with the theme of “Powering Every Person’s Greatest Contribution, Together,” demonstrating how Intel, together with industry partners, will transform intelligent computing for our data-centric world and the PC’s role in powering the human edge. Join him, alongside special guests, as he discusses how Intel and the ecosystem will play a key role in powering every person’s greatest contribution and pushing the boundaries of technology forward.

When: Tuesday, May 28, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Taipei Time

Where: Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), Third Floor, Plenary Hall

> Press and analysts may register for the Keynote and/or Technology Open House here.

EVENT: Intel Technology Open House

Get a hands-on experience and up-close view of the technologies driving the future of computing. This session is open to accredited press and analysts. Registration is required.

When: Thursday, May 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Taipei Time

Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Third Floor, Amber Room, 38 SongRen Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110

> Press and analysts may register for the Keynote and/or Technology Open House here.

EVENT: 2019 Taipei 5G Summit

Speaker: Cristina Rodriguez, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Wireless Access Network Division

Title: Accelerating 5G Services with End-to-End Solutions

Topic: Hear how 5G will utilize radio access network (RAN) technology and edge-to-cloud computing to drive new consumer experiences and operator services.

When: Thursday, May 30, 9:25-09:40 a.m., Taipei Time

Where: Taipei International Convention Center, Third Floor, Room 201

