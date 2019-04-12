Media Alert: Intel at COMPUTEX 2019

Join Intel at COMPUTEX
2019 to discover how the company is transforming intelligent
computing for our data-centric world to expand human potential. Intel is
delivering technology leadership, working closely with the ecosystem to
fuel innovation and push the boundaries of computing forward.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005924/en/
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, will deliver the COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote with the theme, “Powering Every Person’s Greatest Contribution, Together.” (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Where: Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), Xinyi
District, Taipei City, Taiwan, 110
When: May 28-June 1, 2019
Intel at COMPUTEX: Press
Kit
EVENT: COMPUTEX 2019 Industry Opening Keynote
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager
of the Client Computing Group, returns to deliver the COMPUTEX 2019
Industry Opening Keynote with the theme of “Powering Every Person’s
Greatest Contribution, Together,” demonstrating how Intel, together with
industry partners, will transform intelligent computing for our
data-centric world and the PC’s role in powering the human edge. Join
him, alongside special guests, as he discusses how Intel and the
ecosystem will play a key role in powering every person’s greatest
contribution and pushing the boundaries of technology forward.
When: Tuesday, May 28, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Taipei Time
Where:
Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), Third Floor, Plenary Hall
> Press and analysts may register for the Keynote and/or Technology Open
House here.
EVENT: Intel Technology Open House
Get a hands-on experience and up-close view of the technologies driving
the future of computing. This session is open to accredited press and
analysts. Registration is required.
When: Thursday, May 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Taipei Time
Where:
Le Meridien Hotel, Third Floor, Amber Room, 38 SongRen Road, Xinyi
District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
> Press and analysts may register for the Keynote and/or Technology Open
House here.
EVENT: 2019 Taipei 5G Summit
Speaker: Cristina Rodriguez, Intel vice president in the Data
Center Group and general manager of the Wireless Access Network Division
Title:
Accelerating 5G Services with End-to-End Solutions
Topic:
Hear how 5G will utilize radio access network (RAN) technology and
edge-to-cloud computing to drive new consumer experiences and operator
services.
When: Thursday, May 30, 9:25-09:40 a.m., Taipei
Time
Where: Taipei International Convention Center, Third
Floor, Room 201
Want more information?
Visit the Intel
Newsroom and follow us on social media at @IntelNews
and @Intel.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping
the data-centric future with computing and communications technology
that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s
engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges
as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the
infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the
network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information
about Intel at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005924/en/