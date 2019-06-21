Log in
Media Alert: Intel at Cyber Week Tel Aviv 2019

06/21/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Join Intel at Cyber Week to learn more about how Intel’s innovation, together with partners and customers, is building the trusted foundation for computing in a data-centric world.

Where: Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
When: June 23-27, 2019

EVENT: Main Plenary Keynote

Donald Parker, vice president of Intel Product Assurance and Security Group and general manager of Incident Response, is delivering a keynote with the theme of “Trust in the technology that powers our data-centric world is critical.” Join him as he discusses how trust plays a key role in the data-centric world.
When: Tuesday, June 25, 10-10:30 a.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Smolarz Auditorium
» Registration

EVENT: Securing the IoT
Learn about how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive markets with Avner Goren, vice president of Intel Architecture Graphics and software director of IoTG and Imaging Architecture teams.
When: Monday, June 24, 2:30-3 p.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Check Point Building, Auditorium 001
» Registration

EVENT: Blockchain: The New Digital Age
Anand Pashupathy, general manager of Intel’s Security Solutions Engineering Division is delivering the keynote for the blockchain event. Intel has brought transformative technologies to the market in the past and Intel’s focus on blockchain is no different. It has the potential to change the way enterprises, governments and users exchange data and coordinating workflows. Intel focuses its blockchain efforts in three pillars: silicon, standards and software.
When: Wednesday, June 26, 4:40-5 p.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Bar Shira Auditorium
» Registration

EVENT: AI – Pushing the Limits of Artificial Intelligence
Join Dr. Casimir Wierzynski, senior director in the Office of the CTO, Intel Artificial Intelligence Product Group, discusses privacy-preserving machine learning.
When: Thursday, June 27, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Mexico Building, Fastlicht Auditorium
» Registration

EVENT: Privacy, Security and Competition Forum
AI innovation depends on data collection, modeling and use, applying pressure on organizations in the public and private sectors to open data coffers for access to researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs. Join David A. Hoffman, Intel associate general counsel and global privacy officer, as he discusses this hot topic with other industry experts.
When: Thursday, June 27, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Senate Building, Jaglom Auditorium
» Registration

TRAINING: UEFI & CHIPSEC Development for Security Researchers @ BSides TLV
Maggie Jauregui is a security researcher for Intel’s Platform Armoring and Resiliency team. Join her as she teaches a hands-on course focused on coding, compiling and testing platform firmware.
When: Sunday, June 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tel Aviv Time
Where: Tel Aviv University; Naftali Building, Faculty of Social Sciences
» Registration

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
