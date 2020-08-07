Log in
date 2020-08-07
Media Alert: Intel at DEF CON 28

08/07/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Join Intel experts for panel discussions and talks at DEF CON 28, a virtual event taking place through this weekend. Learn how Intel, together with partners and customers, is building the trusted foundation for computing in a data-centric world.

DEF CON 28
When: Aug. 7-9, 2020
Where: Virtual Event

Building Connections across the Aviation Ecosystem

There is an increased effort to collaborate and coordinate to protect information technology and operational technology systems at airports, airlines, aviation management, and manufacturers and vendors via the supply chain. Katie Noble, director of PSIRT and Bug Bounty at Intel, moderates a panel of experts, including Randy Talley (CISA), Sidd Gejji (FAA), Al Burke (Department of Defense), Jen Ellis (Rapid7), Jeff Troy (Aviation ISAC) and John Craig (Boeing). They will share their insights and current activities among government, industry and the security research community.
When: Friday, Aug. 7, 1-2 p.m. PDT
Where: https://bit.ly/3gCsE6j
Registration: Free

The Joy of Coordinating Vulnerability Disclosure

Under the best of circumstances, coordinating vulnerability disclosures can be a challenge. In a panel discussion moderated by Christopher “CRob” Robinson (Red Hat), Katie Noble, director of PSIRT and Bug Bounty at Intel, and Anders Fogh, senior principal engineer in the security division at Intel, join Lisa Bradley (Dell), Omar Santos (Cisco) and Daniel Gruss (TU Graz). They will share experiences and show how researchers and technology companies together can improve the impact of disclosing vulnerabilities within the technology ecosystem.
When: Friday, Aug. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. PDT
Where: https://www.twitch.tv/redteamvillage (10:30 a.m. session); https://www.twitch.tv/iotvillage (6:30 p.m. session)
Registration: Free

The Future of IoT Security 'Baselines,' Standards and Regulatory Domain

Proposed initiatives and standards in IoT security are shaping the industry at a fast pace and on a global scale. In this talk, Dr. Amit Elazari, Intel director of global cybersecurity policy, and Anahit Tarkhanyan, Intel platform architect, will introduce a variety of regulatory concepts and baseline proposals that are shaping the future of IoT security. They’ll focus on recent trends, including NISTIR 8259, C2, international standards, supply chain transparency, researchers’ collaboration, proposed legislation, coordinated vulnerability disclosure and innovative capabilities that can support and enhance development from the foundation up.
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2:30-3:15 p.m. PDT
Where: https://www.twitch.tv/iotvillage
Registration: Free

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
