Media Alert: Intel at RSAC 2020

02/12/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Join Intel at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco to learn firsthand how, together with partners and customers, Intel is building the trusted foundation for computing in a data-centric world.

RSAC 2020
When:Feb. 24-28, 2020

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco

RSAC Speaking Session:Security Policy and Regulation Trends for Developers
Dr. Amit Elazari, Intel director of global cybersecurity policy, will introduce the developer audience to the variety and influx of legal and regulatory concepts and proposals shaping the future of security focusing on recent trends. Highlights will include coordinated vulnerability disclosure, frameworks for secure development, supply chain transparency, researchers' collaboration, IoT Security, anti-hacking laws, standards efforts and more. We will also talk about bug bounties and vulnerability disclosure, what are some of the industry best practices in this area, and how developers can foster the implementation of these programs at your organization to foster security, collaboration and transparency.

When: Feb. 24, 2020, 12:15 p.m. PT

Where: Moscone West, RSA DevSec Track

RSAC Speaking Session: Protect Privacy in a Data-Driven World: Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning
Casimir Wierzynski, senior director, Office of the CTO, AI Products Group at Intel, will discuss how with the explosion of data, machine learning has enabled highly sophisticated methods for re-identifying anonymized data. These techniques make data breaches more consequential, requiring government intervention (GPDR, CCPA). But combining AI and privacy doesn't have to be a zero sum game. An exciting set of emerging techniques known as Privacy Preserving Machine Learning (PPML) enables unlocking the power of AI while maintaining data privacy and confidentiality. These techniques come with much higher computation, communication and storage requirements.

When: Feb. 25, 2020, 1-1:50 p.m. PT

Where: Moscone West

RSAC Speaking Session: Nowhere to Hide: How HW Telemetry and ML Can Make Life Tough for Exploits

Hardware can reveal the execution of even the best concealed malicious code at an instruction level. In this talk Rahuldeva Ghosh(upper left), senior staff architect at Intel, and Zheng Zhang, engineering manager at Intel, will go into the details of how scalable, deployable, runtime threat and anomaly detection solutions can be built with CPU telemetry and machine learning. Specifics of telemetry sources, feature selection, overhead management and platform domain specific design considerations will be discussed.

When: Feb. 25, 2020, 3:40-4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Moscone West

RSAC Speaking Session: 'I'm Still Standing,' Says Each Cyber-Resilient Device

In this discussion, Abhilasha Bhargav-Spantzel(upper left), principal engineer at Intel, and Nivedita Aggarwal, senior firmware engineer at Intel, will visit the key aspects of a resilient computer system, provide industry standard examples and highlight key learnings from multiple engineering disciplines to rethink resilience in the cyberworld. The hypothesis is that it will allow a path forward to combat the increasing number of cyberthreats that have a high impact on our computer solutions and services.

When: Feb. 27, 2020, 8-8:50 a.m. PT

Where: Moscone West

More:Attend RSAC 2020 | Intel Security News

Contact:

Megan Phelan
Highwire Public Relations
916-834-0802
megan@highwirepr.com

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:00:09 UTC
