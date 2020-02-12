Media Alert: Intel at RSAC 2020

When: Feb. 24-28, 2020 Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco

RSAC Speaking Session:Security Policy and Regulation Trends for Developers

Dr. Amit Elazari, Intel director of global cybersecurity policy, will introduce the developer audience to the variety and influx of legal and regulatory concepts and proposals shaping the future of security focusing on recent trends. Highlights will include coordinated vulnerability disclosure, frameworks for secure development, supply chain transparency, researchers' collaboration, IoT Security, anti-hacking laws, standards efforts and more. We will also talk about bug bounties and vulnerability disclosure, what are some of the industry best practices in this area, and how developers can foster the implementation of these programs at your organization to foster security, collaboration and transparency. When: Feb. 24, 2020, 12:15 p.m. PT Where: Moscone West, RSA DevSec Track

Casimir Wierzynski , senior director, Office of the CTO, AI Products Group at Intel, will discuss how with the explosion of data, machine learning has enabled highly sophisticated methods for re-identifying anonymized data. These techniques make data breaches more consequential, requiring government intervention (GPDR, CCPA). But combining AI and privacy doesn't have to be a zero sum game. An exciting set of emerging techniques known as Privacy Preserving Machine Learning (PPML) enables unlocking the power of AI while maintaining data privacy and confidentiality. These techniques come with much higher computation, communication and storage requirements. When: Feb. 25, 2020, 1-1:50 p.m. PT Where: Moscone West

RSAC Speaking Session: Nowhere to Hide: How HW Telemetry and ML Can Make Life Tough for Exploits



Hardware can reveal the execution of even the best concealed malicious code at an instruction level. In this talk Rahuldeva Ghosh (upper left), senior staff architect at Intel, and Zheng Zhang , engineering manager at Intel, will go into the details of how scalable, deployable, runtime threat and anomaly detection solutions can be built with CPU telemetry and machine learning. Specifics of telemetry sources, feature selection, overhead management and platform domain specific design considerations will be discussed. When: Feb. 25, 2020, 3:40-4:30 p.m. PT Where: Moscone West