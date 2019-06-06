Media Alert: Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputer Conference

Rajeeb Hazra, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Enterprise and Government Group, presents a keynote on June 20, 2016, at ISC High Performance. As part of the keynote, Hazra introduced the Intel Xeon Phi processor. (Credit: Paul Günther, Photodesign/Intel Corporation)

Join Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) to discover how the company is advancing high-performance computing (HPC) breakthroughs to tackle the world's most complex design, engineering and scientific challenges. Intel will showcase its latest compute, memory and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are optimized to move, store and process the data driving today's advanced supercomputers.

Intel's participation at ISC'19 includes keynotes, technical talks and training, demos, as well as hands-on tutorials targeted at HPC and AI developers and led by Intel and our partner technical experts.

When: June 16-20, 2019

Where: Intel Booth #F930 - Messe Frankfurt Hall 3.0, Frankfurt, Germany

Intel ISC'19 Keynote

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Enterprise and Government Group, will deliver Intel's annual opening keynote. He will discuss Intel's latest product and technological breakthroughs that are helping to address the world's toughest HPC challenges innovations and accelerate the convergence of HPC and AI.

When: 6 p.m. CEST, June 17, 2019

Where: Panorama 2 Ballroom, Messe Frankfurt Hall 3

Intel Developer Connect @ Hotel MovenPick

Intel Developer Connect allows ISC'19 attendees to meet and hear from Intel architecture experts while connecting with HPC and AI industry leaders. Intel Developer Connect sessions will run from Monday, June 17, to Wednesday, June 19, and will include technical sessions and hands-on tutorials that cover the latest Intel technologies and architectures. The Intel Developer Connect sessions will take place at the Hotel MovenPick in Frankfurt and are open to all ISC'19 attendees. View the session schedule or register.

For more information about Intel's participation at ISC and to see a full agenda of activities, visit the ISC website.