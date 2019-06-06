Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Media Alert: Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Rajeeb Hazra, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Enterprise and Government Group, presents a keynote on June 20, 2016, at ISC High Performance. As part of the keynote, Hazra introduced the Intel Xeon Phi processor. (Credit: Paul Günther, Photodesign/Intel Corporation)

Join Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) to discover how the company is advancing high-performance computing (HPC) breakthroughs to tackle the world's most complex design, engineering and scientific challenges. Intel will showcase its latest compute, memory and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are optimized to move, store and process the data driving today's advanced supercomputers.

Intel's participation at ISC'19 includes keynotes, technical talks and training, demos, as well as hands-on tutorials targeted at HPC and AI developers and led by Intel and our partner technical experts.

When: June 16-20, 2019

Where: Intel Booth #F930 - Messe Frankfurt Hall 3.0, Frankfurt, Germany

Intel ISC'19 Keynote

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Enterprise and Government Group, will deliver Intel's annual opening keynote. He will discuss Intel's latest product and technological breakthroughs that are helping to address the world's toughest HPC challenges innovations and accelerate the convergence of HPC and AI.

When: 6 p.m. CEST, June 17, 2019

Where: Panorama 2 Ballroom, Messe Frankfurt Hall 3

Intel Developer Connect @ Hotel MovenPick

Intel Developer Connect allows ISC'19 attendees to meet and hear from Intel architecture experts while connecting with HPC and AI industry leaders. Intel Developer Connect sessions will run from Monday, June 17, to Wednesday, June 19, and will include technical sessions and hands-on tutorials that cover the latest Intel technologies and architectures. The Intel Developer Connect sessions will take place at the Hotel MovenPick in Frankfurt and are open to all ISC'19 attendees. View the session schedule or register.

For more information about Intel's participation at ISC and to see a full agenda of activities, visit the ISC website.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 00:12:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
08:13pMEDIA ALERT : Intel at the 2019 International Supercomputer Conference
PU
06/05INTEL : Form 13F Holdings Report
PU
06/05INTEL : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06/05INTEL : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
06/05INTEL : Form SC 13G/A
PU
06/04INTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
06/04Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/04INTEL : Inventor of the Year Follows the Data
AQ
06/03Apple software developer conference highlights 2019
RE
06/03INTEL : Inventor of the Year Follows the Data
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 674 M
EBIT 2019 21 873 M
Net income 2019 18 688 M
Debt 2019 15 925 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 10,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,56
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-4.56%194 570
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
BROADCOM INC4.50%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.47%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.83%81 472
QUALCOMM20.28%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About