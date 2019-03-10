Log in
Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source

03/10/2019 | 08:53pm EDT
The logo of Mellanox Technologies is seen at the company's headquarters in Yokneam, in northern Israel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp is nearing a deal to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for more than $7 billion (£5.4 billion) in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal would be Nvidia’s biggest-ever acquisition and boost its business of making chips for data centres, allowing it to reduce its reliance on the video game industry, for which it is best known as a major technology vendor.

Nvidia has outbid Intel Corp in the auction for Mellanox and could announce a deal as early as Monday, the person said. The source asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Intel and Mellanox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nvidia declined to comment. Financial news website Calcalist had reported earlier on Sunday that Nvidia had outbid Intel for Mellanox.

Mellanox's chips power high-speed networks connecting servers. The company, which is based in Israel and the United States, had a market capitalization at the end of trading on Friday of about $5.9 billion.

Data centre revenue accounts for nearly a third of Nvidia's sales. Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California has grown at a rapid pace in the past few years, under CEO Jensen Huang, but a slowdown in China and a fading cyrptocurrency craze have started to weigh on its sales in recent quarters.

In January, Nvidia, which has market capitalization of $91 billion, cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars because of weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data centre sales. Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox would also represent a win for activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which is a shareholder of the company and reached a deal with it last year over the composition of its board.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -0.23% 52.48 Delayed Quote.12.08%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. 0.04% 109.38 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.92% 150.64 Delayed Quote.11.81%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 069 M
EBIT 2019 23 873 M
Net income 2019 19 567 M
Debt 2019 13 664 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,70
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 236 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 52,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION12.08%236 003
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 072
BROADCOM INC4.42%104 647
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.06%98 409
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.81%91 288
MICRON TECHNOLOGY19.22%43 328
