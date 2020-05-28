Opinion: Non-Obvious Scale Implications of Safety on AV System Design

In a Medium blog post, 'The Challenge of Supporting AV at Scale,' Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua explains why Mobileye is taking a redundant sensing approach to its autonomous vehicle (AV) system design and shows in an accompanying video how the company's AVs can handle the challenge of driving in Jerusalem using only a camera-based sensing suite.

He writes: 'The clip also provides an opportunity to articulate our approach to AV development, which as far as we know is unique and stands out among the various actors in the AV industry. The problem we aim to solve is scale. The true promise of AVs can only materialize at scale - first as a means for ride sharing via robo-shuttles and later as passenger cars offered to consumers. The challenges to support AVs at scale center around cost, proliferation of HD-maps and safety. The point I would like to make here: Safety must dictate the software and hardware architecture in ways that are not obvious.'

» Read full blog on Medium

More:Mobileye News | Autonomous Driving at Intel