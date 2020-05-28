Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/28 10:01:23 am
62.78 USD   -1.23%
09:51aOPINION : Non-Obvious Scale Implications of Safety on AV System Design
PU
09:51aINTEL : Autonomous Driving / Mobileye
PU
07:15aHP Misses the Work-From-Home Hookup -- Heard on the Street
DJ
Opinion: Non-Obvious Scale Implications of Safety on AV System Design

05/28/2020 | 09:51am EDT

In a Medium blog post, 'The Challenge of Supporting AV at Scale,' Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua explains why Mobileye is taking a redundant sensing approach to its autonomous vehicle (AV) system design and shows in an accompanying video how the company's AVs can handle the challenge of driving in Jerusalem using only a camera-based sensing suite.

He writes: 'The clip also provides an opportunity to articulate our approach to AV development, which as far as we know is unique and stands out among the various actors in the AV industry. The problem we aim to solve is scale. The true promise of AVs can only materialize at scale - first as a means for ride sharing via robo-shuttles and later as passenger cars offered to consumers. The challenges to support AVs at scale center around cost, proliferation of HD-maps and safety. The point I would like to make here: Safety must dictate the software and hardware architecture in ways that are not obvious.'

» Read full blog on Medium

Mobileye News | Autonomous Driving at Intel

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 13:50:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 702 M
EBIT 2020 24 235 M
Net income 2020 19 357 M
Debt 2020 15 085 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2021 3,83x
Capitalization 269 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 64,24 $
Last Close Price 63,56 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION4.16%269 113
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.42%255 946
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.93%209 767
BROADCOM INC.-9.00%114 976
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.16%108 132
QUALCOMM, INC.-11.57%89 196
