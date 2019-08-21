Log in
Porsche invests in Israeli road visibility startup TriEye

08/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT
The Porsche logo as the reveal of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's TriEye, whose short-wave-infra-red sensing technology enables vision in adverse weather and night-time conditions, has expanded its funding round to $19 million with an investment from German sports car manufacturer Porsche.

The amount invested by Porsche was not disclosed.

TriEye said on Wednesday the additional funds will be used for product development and operations as well as team growth.

In May, TriEye announced an early funding round, led by Intel Capital. Other investors in the round include Israeli businessman Marius Nacht and TriEye’s existing investor Grove Ventures. To date, TriEye has raised $22 million, including a seed investment of $3 million led by Grove Ventures in 2017.

The company said its camera, whose initial samples are due to launch in 2020, is designed to save lives on the roads.

Porsche Ventures said it seeks strategic investments in businesses relating to customer experience, mobility and digital lifestyle, as well as artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual and augmented reality.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION0.64%208 628
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 263
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS31.55%116 329
BROADCOM INC9.64%110 975
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.75%104 005
QUALCOMM31.56%91 016
