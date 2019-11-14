Project Athena: An Innovation Program

Together with the industry's boldest innovators and social scientists, Intel created an innovation program to redesign the laptop experience for driven, on-the-go people. Codenamed 'Project Athena,' Intel's innovation program takes a new approach to laptop innovation by learning how people use and are challenged by their devices. Intel's long-term commitment will drive technology development and enablement with ecosystem collaboration, co-engineering support and unique experience targets for a new class of advance laptops.

Gregory Bryant (left), Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, greets Johnson Jia, senior vice president of PC Business Group at Lenovo, to preview the Lenovo Yoga S940, a design that is part of the Project Athena innovation program. Bryant presents the Computex 2019 Industry Opening Keynote on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Josh Newman, Intel vice president and general manager of PC Innovation Segments in the Client Computing Group, shares details of Project Athena to 500 members of the PC ecosystem at the Project Athena Symposium and Workshop on May 8, 2019, in Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)