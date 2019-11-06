Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 11/06 10:51:02 pm
57.2000 USD   -0.06%
04:36pINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
04:31pQualcomm's upbeat profit forecast, results send shares higher
RE
12:08pNio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm's upbeat profit forecast, results send shares higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

Qualcomm Inc forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations and beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue from its closely watched licensing business, sending its shares up 5% in extended trading.

The world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips expects between 1.75 billion and 1.85 billion smart devices with modem chips, including 175 million to 225 million 5G handsets, to be sold in 2020.

As Qualcomm collects license fees on devices that use cellular connections to wireless data networks, more total devices sold often results in higher revenue and profits for the company.

The results come a week after Apple Inc calmed Wall Street nerves with an improvement in sales in China, the world's largest smartphones market, and follow strong earnings from chipmaker Intel Corp last month.

Qualcomm, which generates most of its profits by licensing its technology to mobile phone makers and others, said revenue in the segment was $1.16 billion, beating estimates of $1.10 billion, according to FactSet.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 71 cents.

Revenue in the fourth-quarter fell about 17% to $4.81 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of $4.70 billion.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted profit of $1.20 per share, above estimates of 83 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.04% 257.24 Delayed Quote.63.24%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.64% 57.6 Delayed Quote.22.63%
QUALCOMM -0.97% 84.63 Delayed Quote.50.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
04:36pINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
04:31pQualcomm's upbeat profit forecast, results send shares higher
RE
12:08pNio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China
RE
11/06INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/05INTEL : Endpoint Management Assistant Makes Managing Remote Intel vPro Platform-..
PU
11/05Nio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China
RE
11/05INTEL : Mobileye and NIO Partner to Bring Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles to Consume..
PU
11/05INTEL : Mobileye Outlines Strategy for Driving Significant Growth
BU
11/05U.S. boards end era of impunity for 'skirt-chasers,' McDonald's firing shows
RE
11/05INTEL : Mobileye Hosts First Investor Summit (Livestream)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 889 M
Net income 2019 19 571 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,76x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 250 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 56,72  $
Last Close Price 57,55  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION22.63%250 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%264 674
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.01%127 652
BROADCOM INC.23.50%124 570
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS26.84%112 042
QUALCOMM50.17%103 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group