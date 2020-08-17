Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Intel Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-intel-corporation-class-action-lawsuit.html) today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) publicly traded securities during the period between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Northern District of California and is captioned Matheson v. Intel Corporation, No. 20-cv-05780.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Intel publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Intel class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Intel class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Intel class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Intel class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Intel class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from July 28, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Intel class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-intel-corporation-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Intel class action lawsuit charges Intel and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Intel designs and manufactures hardware and software for computing, networking, data storage, and communications solutions.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the Company’s business and financial condition by issuing false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose adverse information regarding the Company’s financial performance and, in particular, the current performance and production status of its 10-nanometer (“10nm”) and new generation 7-nanometer (“7nm”) products. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) Intel’s 7nm processor scheduled for release in 2021 was not on track, but rather, was suffering from material production and yield defects that threatened the 2021 delivery and timing of the product and the Company’s overall product roadmap; (b) the Company’s gross margins and fiscal 2020 outlook had been adversely impacted and would continue to be adversely impacted by continued acceleration of 10nm production and simultaneous 7nm technology development problems; and (c) because of the ongoing process and production defects of the 7nm products, the Company was considering material changes to its manufacturing protocols to include third-party foundries – a process that Intel had long resisted. As a result this information being withheld from the market, Intel securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, with the price of the Company’s stock reaching a high of $64.34 per share.

On June 11, 2020, the Company announced the resignation of Senior Vice President Jim Keller (who had been hired in 2018 to take over and lead Intel’s stumbling process and chip development group). On this news, the price of Intel stock declined nearly 7%. Then on July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel announced its second quarter 2020 financial results. Despite impressive revenue and earnings results, the Company disclosed that it was further accelerating its transition to 10nm products and, more importantly, that production and development of its 7nm products was 12 months behind schedule. As a result of these disclosures, the Company’s share price declined approximately 16%, from a close of $60.40 per share on July 23, 2020 to a close of $50.59 per share on July 24, 2020.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:16pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Intel Corpora..
BU
12:40pMoscow Exchange to offer trading in U.S. blue chips from Aug. 24
RE
04:19aIBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
RE
08/14INTEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/14MEDIA ALERT : Intel at Hot Chips 2020
BU
08/14INTEL (INTC) ALERT : Did you Buy Intel Between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020?..
PR
08/13Corporate America Worries WeChat Ban Could Be Bad for Business -- Update
DJ
08/13INTEL : Delivers Advances Across 6 Pillars of Technology, Powering Our Leadershi..
PU
08/13CORPORATE AMERICA WORRIES WECHAT BAN : Wsj
RE
08/12INTEL : Launches Expanded Initiative to Help Underserved Students, School Distri..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 114 M - -
Net income 2020 19 603 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 57,87 $
Last Close Price 48,89 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-18.31%207 929
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 403
NVIDIA CORPORATION96.58%284 537
BROADCOM INC.3.73%131 844
QUALCOMM, INC.28.91%128 329
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.06%125 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group