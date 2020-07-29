Sensor maker AMS guides for strong demand from smartphone makers in third quarter

AMS, which generates a large chunk of its revenue with sensors for Apple's iPhones, said revenue came in at $460.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached $90.1 million in the three months through June. The adjusted EBIT Margin was at 20%.

It expects third-quarter revenues to increase to $530-570 million and the EBIT margin to 21-24%, partly thanks to increasing deliveries for new smartphones.

The Austrian group's strong forecast echoes leading industry players' expectations.

Chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) and STMicroelectronics have issued upbeat outlooks, citing strong demand for advanced chips for use in 5G telecommunications as more people work from home and companies scramble to add more bandwidth amid the pandemic.

AMS, which said on July 10 that it had closed the Osram takeover and now holds 69% of the German firm's shares, said it expects to be able to implement a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement by year-end.

The domination agreement will give AMS full say over Osram's finances and cash flow.

AMS has said that it plans to convene an extraordinary meeting (EGM) of Osram's shareholders to secure their approval of a so-called domination agreement shortly after the closing

AMS's second-quarter operating cash flow was $106.2 million versus $235 million in the first quarter.

