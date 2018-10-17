Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said on Tuesday it is "business at usual" at companies backed by its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund despite a tense situation with Saudi Arabia, which provided nearly half of the fund's capital.

Claure spoke at a technology conference in San Jose, California for British chip design firm Arm Holdings, which was acquired by SoftBank Group in 2016 for $32 billion. Claure said SoftBank is "anxiously looking at what is happening" regarding the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

"We, like most parties in the world, are watching events unfold," Claure said. "We are just monitoring."

SoftBank's $93 billion Vision Fund has become one of the primary funding vehicles for technology companies around the world. Saudi Arabia provided $45 billion for the fund, and unease over SoftBank's ties to the kingdom dragged down its shares earlier this week.

The shares recovered 2.88 percent to 9,862 yen by midday on Wednesday, but were still down around 8 percent from a month earlier.

SoftBank is also raising a second $100 billion Vision Fund. Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman told Bloomberg that the country's Public Investment Fund would contribute $45 billion to the second Vision Fund. Claure declined to comment to reporters on whether SoftBank would accept the capital if it were offered.

"There's no certainty," he said. "We don't have a date" for the closing of the second Vision Fund, he said.

The Vision Fund acquired a 25 percent stake in Arm from SoftBank last year, among the fund's largest deals to date for SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son. The British chip design firm licenses its technology to chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc and phone makers such as Apple Inc to power mobile devices and other technologies. The companies' chip designs have begun working their way into data centres, where they compete with Intel Corp.

Arm Chief Executive Simon Segars said the company has been able to expand rapidly under SoftBank's ownership, hiring 2,000 people in the past two years for a total of 6,000 employees.

He said Arm was still profitable but less so than when it was a public company and was working with other SoftBank Vision Fund Firms, for example by striking a deal with SoftBank-backed Sprint Corp around so-called internet of things technology.

"That saves Sprint from engineering something very similar to what we already had. That lets us both go faster," Segars said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm, SoftBank Group Corp, Sprint Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.20% 222.15 Delayed Quote.31.25%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.17% 45.94 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
QUALCOMM 3.04% 66.12 Delayed Quote.0.42%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.62% 9586 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SPRINT CORP 1.91% 6.4 Delayed Quote.8.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:59aSoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
RE
05:49aSOFTBANK 'ANXIOUSLY' MONITORING SAUD : executive
RE
10/16INTEL : Study Finds 5G will Drive $1.3 Trillion in New Revenues in Media and Ent..
AQ
10/16INTEL : Arizona Taps Intel as First Partner for Institute for Automated Driving
AQ
10/15INTEL : and Simacan Combine in Effort to Ease Congestion Caused by Freight Traff..
PU
10/15INTEL : and Arm Share IoT Vision to Securely Connect ‘Any Device to Any Cl..
PU
10/15INTEL : Artificial Intelligence and Rolls-Royce Push Full Steam ahead on Autonom..
PU
10/15Rivals ARM and Intel make peace to secure Internet of Things
RE
10/13INTEL : Arizona Taps Intel for Lead Role in Automated Vehicle Safety Institute
AQ
10/13INTEL : Arizona teams with Intel to create research institute for self-driving c..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Intel Shows Value 
10/15What Is Market Share Worth? 
10/15AMD Short Interest Drops Again 
10/15Rolls-Royce taps Intel chips for autonomous ships 
10/15Rivals ARM, Intel collab for IoT platform 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 542 M
EBIT 2018 22 135 M
Net income 2018 19 333 M
Debt 2018 15 575 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 10,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%206 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 779
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%149 896
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 279
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MICRON TECHNOLOGY2.97%49 257
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.