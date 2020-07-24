The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had "identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

On this news, the Company's share price fell more than 10% in afterhours trading on July 23, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Intel securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005479/en/