Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba Memory sees 'good chance' of M&A in push for data centre business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 05:21am EDT
The logo of Toshiba is pictured on its flash memory factory, seen during a media tour in Yokkaichi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Memory said there was a "good chance" for acquisitions as it pushes to increase its share of the market for advanced storage products used in data centres.

Toshiba Memory is the world's No.2 maker of NAND flash memory chips after Samsung Electronics, but ranks third after Intel in flash-based solid state drives typically used in data centres, according to researcher IHS.

"One of the critical areas where we are focused on is the cloud service providers, data centre players," Toshiba Memory Chairman Stacy Smith told Reuters. "We are very focused on growing our share in that space."

"There is a good chance that Toshiba Memory will embark on M&A over time," added Smith, former Intel Corp financial chief who joined the Japanese firm in October.

Toshiba Memory's previous focus on smartphones and other consumer gadgets has hurt its profits, analysts say.

It posted an operating loss of 28.4 billion yen (£211 million) for January-March, versus a 54 billion yen profit in the prior quarter, on slow smartphone sales and chip oversupply.

Toshiba Memory was spun off by Toshiba Corp last year in the wake of a crisis due to cost overruns at the latter's U.S. nuclear power subsidiary.

U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital, which bought Toshiba Memory for $18 billion (£14.4 billion), was looking to list the business in what would have been among Japan's biggest floats this year, but delayed it by about two months to November, a source has said.

Depending on market conditions, the IPO could be postponed to 2020, the source added.

Smith said the memory market will bottom out in the second half of 2019 after being dogged by oversupply for more than a year, echoing views from other industry experts.

In the NAND flash market, analysts expect prices to draw support from a recent output disruption at a Toshiba Memory plant. While operations have resumed, shipments will take several weeks to recover.

"The good news is we had a reasonable amount of inventories that we were able to use to kind of buffer the impact on our customers," Smith said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.66% 50.27 Delayed Quote.7.12%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TOSHIBA CORP -0.77% 3235 End-of-day quote.6.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:21aToshiba Memory sees 'good chance' of M&A in push for data centre business
RE
07/19WHITE HOUSE TO HOST MEETING WITH TEC : sources
RE
07/19Qualcomm Incurs Another EU Fine -- WSJ
DJ
07/18INTEL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/18INTEL : and SAP Broaden Their Technology Partnership to Power Enterprises' Digit..
PU
07/18EU Commission fines Qualcomm for second time over market abuse
RE
07/17INTEL : CEO Says Customers Demand Solutions, Not Just Products
PU
07/17ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand
RE
07/16INTEL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/16INTEL : RealSense
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 494 M
EBIT 2019 21 723 M
Net income 2019 18 554 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52,75  $
Last Close Price 50,27  $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
QUALCOMM31.79%91 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group