INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
News 
Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales

07/22/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump agreed at a meeting with the heads of top technology companies like Google on Monday to make "timely" decisions on requests by U.S. companies to sell to blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the White House said.

But even as the CEOs of the companies "requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce," the White House said in a statement that the executives expressed "strong support" for national security restrictions on U.S. telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei.

The meeting, previously reported by Reuters, was with the CEOs of Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Co and Alphabet Inc Google.

The meeting comes at a time of lingering uncertainty over the future of U.S. companies' ties to Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker. It was placed on a U.S. blacklist in May, with the government citing national security concerns.

U.S. companies were banned from selling most U.S. parts and components to Huawei without special licenses. But Trump said last month that sales could resume as he sought to restart trade talks with Beijing.

Clarity on what the new policy toward Huawei will be has been slow to emerge.

On Monday, executives expressed displeasure at Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, who also attended the meeting, for not providing clear guidelines on policy toward sales to the Chinese company, according to a person briefed on the meeting. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were also at the meeting, the person said.

Among the attendees was Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. In a statement, Micron confirmed he attended the meeting and said "policies that ensure open and fair trade on a level playing field are essential to ongoing U.S. technology leadership as well as economic growth throughout the world." Huawei is Micron's single largest customer and the company last month resumed shipments of some products to the Chinese firm.

Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. Reuters reported last week that the United States could approve licenses for companies to restart sales in a matter of weeks.

However, the Washington Post reported on Monday that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network.

That may bolster China hawks in the U.S. government who see Huawei as a real national security risk, over those who seek a more lenient policy to appease Beijing amid ongoing trade talks between the world's two biggest economies.

The United States accuses Huawei of violating Iran sanctions and stealing American intellectual property, accusations Huawei denies. Washington has also lobbied allied governments to keep Huawei out of their 5G networks, arguing that the company's equipment could be used to spy for the Chinese government.

The White House said unfair international trade practices and 5G technology were also discussed at the event on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

By Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.68% 1139.21 Delayed Quote.8.29%
BROADCOM INC 2.12% 296.15 Delayed Quote.14.05%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.65% 57.73 Delayed Quote.33.23%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.15% 51.35 Delayed Quote.7.12%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 3.67% 47.19 Delayed Quote.43.46%
QUALCOMM 1.27% 75.95 Delayed Quote.33.46%
WESTERN DIGITAL 5.43% 55.31 Delayed Quote.49.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 466 M
EBIT 2019 21 673 M
Net income 2019 18 478 M
Debt 2019 12 727 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 230 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 52,11  $
Last Close Price 51,35  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Andy D. Bryant Controller
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
Todd Underwood Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION7.12%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.08%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
QUALCOMM31.79%91 177
