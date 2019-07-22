Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Trump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei

07/22/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump listens to reporters questions during meeting with Pakistans Prime Minister Khan at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met on Monday with the chief executives of seven technology companies and he agreed with their request for timely licensing decisions from the Commerce Department on blacklisted Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, the White House said.

"The CEOs expressed strong support of the President’s policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei," a White House statement said. "They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the President agreed," it said.

The CEOs of Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Co, Qualcomm Inc, Alphabet Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp and Broadcom Inc attended the meeting, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
