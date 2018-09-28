Log in
09/28 10:00:01 pm
47.29 USD   +3.07%
09/28U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports
RE
09/28INTEL : Chip Shortage Ripples Through PC Industry
DJ
09/28INTEL : Supply Update
PU
U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

09/28/2018 | 11:19pm CEST
(Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc iPhones with chips from Intel Corp, handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.

A U.S. International Trade Commission judge said Apple's phones infringed one Qualcomm patent related to power management technology, but denied the chipmaker's request for a ban on the import of some iPhones into the United States.

Thomas Pender, an administrative law judge at the ITC, said that "public interest factors" weighed against granting Qualcomm's request for a ban.

The determination will be reviewed by other judges. Qualcomm, the world’s largest mobile phone chipmaker, has another pending patent case against Apple before the ITC.

Apple said in a statement that Qualcomm had unfairly demanded royalties for technologies it had nothing to do with.

"We’re glad the ITC stopped Qualcomm’s attempt to damage competition and ultimately harm innovators and U.S. consumers,” Apple said.

In a statement, Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said that the company was pleased the judge did find patent infringement, but "it makes no sense to then allow infringement to continue by denying an import ban.

"That goes against the ITC mandate to protect American innovators by blocking the import of infringing products,” Rosenberg said. “There are many ways Apple could stop infringing our technology without affecting the public interest."

Apple and Qualcomm are locked in a wide-ranging legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm has in turn accused Apple of patent infringement.

San Diego, California-based Qualcomm initiated an ITC case against Apple in July 2017, alleging that iPhones containing Intel chips infringed six patents describing technology that helps smartphones perform well without draining the battery.

Qualcomm did not allege that Intel chips violate its patents, but claimed that the way Apple implemented them in the iPhone does.

The ITC is a popular venue for patent disputes because it handles cases relatively quickly and can more easily bar an infringing product from the U.S. market than federal courts can.

Qualcomm dropped three of the six patents from the case before a trial that began in June.

Pender said in Friday's decision that Apple infringed only one of the three patents remaining in the case.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.35% 225.74 Delayed Quote.32.93%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.07% 47.29 Delayed Quote.1.08%
QUALCOMM 0.45% 72.03 Delayed Quote.15.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 544 M
EBIT 2018 22 120 M
Net income 2018 19 345 M
Debt 2018 15 577 M
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 11,19
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
EV / Sales 2018 3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 55,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%210 723
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%225 387
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.19%162 287
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.73%103 267
BROADCOM INC-4.07%101 472
MICRON TECHNOLOGY8.80%51 438
